Everton vs Tottenham prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Everton welcome Tottenham Hotspur to Goodison Park on Sunday afternoon as both Rafael Benitez and Antonio Conte try to turn around their respective sides’ poor form in very different circumstances.

The Spaniard enjoyed a strong start after joining the Blues in a shock move this summer but has seen his team lose their last three Premier League fixtures in a row, including shipping five at home to Watford in an atrocious collapse at the end of the second half in front of a livid home crowd.

Conte meanwhile is taking charge of his first game in the Premier League for three-and-a-half years after replacing the sacked Nuno Espirito Santo in North London this week, having overseen the Europa Conference League match with Vitesse Arnhem from the dugout on Thursday night.

Here is everything you need to know about the fixture:

When is it?

The match will kick-off at 2pm in the UK on Sunday 7 November, with the fixture taking place at Goodison Park.

How can I watch it?

The match will not be broadcast live in the UK but highlights will be available shortly after full-time and on Match of the Day.

Team news

Dominic Calvert-Lewin remains absent for Everton, as he has been since mid-September, with a fractured toe. Central midfielders André Gomes and Abdoulaye Doucouré are also missing, with the Frenchman expected back at the end of the month.

Tottenham’s only injury concern is Spanish winger Bryan Gil, who is struggling with a hamstring injury.

Predicted line-ups

Everton: Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Holgate, Digne; Davies, Allan; Gordon, Gray, Townsend; Richarlison.

Tottenham: Lloris; Sanchez, Romero, Dier; Emerson, Hojbjerg, Lo Celso, Reguilon; Moura, Son; Kane.

Odds

Everton 21/10

Draw 23/10

Tottenham 19/13

Prediction

Both sides have been struggling badly in recent weeks and a point would probably suit both well enough as they try to build a platform for improvement. 1-1 draw.