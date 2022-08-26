Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Everton have ended their summer-long search for a striker by buying Neal Maupay from Brighton.

The French forward has signed a three-year deal at Goodison Park but completed his move too late to be registered in time to make his debut against his former club Brentford on Saturday.

Maupay, who was also a target for Fulham and Nottingham Forest, scored 26 Premier League goals in three seasons for Brighton, but lost his place at the end of last season.

Lampard, who wanted another option at centre-forward after Richarlison joined Tottenham, had become more determined to bring in a striker after Dominic Calvert-Lewin missed the start of the season.

He said: “We’re delighted to bring Neal to Everton, a player of proven quality in the Premier League. We wanted to strengthen our attacking options and Neal provides a goalscoring threat, as well as bags of energy and a fighting spirit that are vital to what we’re building at the club.”

Maupay is his sixth summer signing, after James Tarkowski, Rúben Vinagre, Dwight McNeil, Conor Coady and Amadou Onana.

The 26-year-old said: “It was an easy choice for me when I started to talk with the club. I knew straight away I wanted to play for Everton and help the club to succeed.

“I will do everything I can for Everton. That’s what the fans want: they want players that are ready to give their best, and ready to fight. When I step on the pitch, I will run, I will tackle, I will try to make assists and score goals. Whatever the team needs, I will do it, because I want to be successful and I want my team to win.”

Maupay’s departure means Brighton, who have also sold Yves Bissouma to Tottenham and Marc Cucurella to Chelsea, have brought in more than £100 million this summer.