West Ham United's Michail Antonio in action with Everton's Ben Godfrey (Reuters)

Follow all the action live as Everton look to continue their impressive start to the Premier League season when they take on former boss David Moyes’ West Ham United.

Rafael Benítez’s arrival as manager may have been met with, at best, a mixed response from supporters over the summer but the Spaniard’s are working so far, with his side sitting in sixth with 14 points from their opening seven fixtures. New arrivals Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend, who have scored three league goals each since the start of the campaign, have been key to their strong early showings.

West Ham haven’t been too shabby either, though, and are currently three points behind the Toffees in tenth. They did lose last time out against Brentford, but that followed two impressive away victories over Leeds United and Manchester United the EFL Cup. Michail Antonio has scored five goals and assisted three in just six appearances, and is available for selection after missing the international break with Jamaica for logistical reasons. The Hammers have only won of their last seven fixtures against Everton, but their impressive away means the home side can take nothing for granted this afternoon.

Follow all the action below, live.