Follow all the action live as Everton look to continue their impressive start to the Premier League season when they take on former boss David Moyes’ West Ham United.
Rafael Benítez’s arrival as manager may have been met with, at best, a mixed response from supporters over the summer but the Spaniard’s are working so far, with his side sitting in sixth with 14 points from their opening seven fixtures. New arrivals Demarai Gray and Andros Townsend, who have scored three league goals each since the start of the campaign, have been key to their strong early showings.
West Ham haven’t been too shabby either, though, and are currently three points behind the Toffees in tenth. They did lose last time out against Brentford, but that followed two impressive away victories over Leeds United and Manchester United the EFL Cup. Michail Antonio has scored five goals and assisted three in just six appearances, and is available for selection after missing the international break with Jamaica for logistical reasons. The Hammers have only won of their last seven fixtures against Everton, but their impressive away means the home side can take nothing for granted this afternoon.
Everton 0 - 0 West Ham
Talking points from the first half: Michail Antonio booked for simulation and Alex Iwobi missing a sitter for Everton. That’s about it.
Half-time: Everton 0 - 0 West Ham
45+1 mins: Just the one minute of added time played before the whistle goes for half-time. There’s nothing to separate the teams at the break then in what has been an intriguing if slighty uninspiring contest.
West Ham have played the better football but Everton have had the best chance of the game. One goal might be enough to win this one.
Everton 0 - 0 West Ham
44 mins: Fornals fouls Townsend over to the right just outside the West Ham penalty area. The free kick is whipped into the six-yard box by Townsend but there are no Everton runners and Soucek heads it clear.
Everton 0 - 0 West Ham
42 mins: Lovely play from Everton sweeping forward. Gray to Allan into Townsend who crosses to the backpost and wins a corner. Gray delivers the set piece into the box but sends it straight into the hands of Fabianski.
West Hamm immediately counter-attack with Rice leading the charge. He lays the ball off to Antonio just outside the area and the striker boots his effort at goal over the crossbar.
Everton 0 - 0 West Ham
38 mins: Antonio wins a corner for West Ham but Allan defends it at the front post. The visitors get a second attempt at a corner but Keane is there to knock it clear. The ball comes out to Soucek who goes for goal but can’t find a way through the cluster of bodies in the area.
Everton 0 - 0 West Ham
35 mins: Gooooaa... not quite but it’s a fantastic save from Pickford. Benrahma carries the ball down the right side, shifts away from a tackle and cuts into the box with the ball. He gives it to Soucek in the box who lays the ball off to Bowen. Bowen smokes it at goal and forces Pickford into a sharp save to his left. Pickford stops the shot but the rebound drops to Soucek who sinks it into the back of the net only for the offside flag to go up against him and deny West Ham the opener.
Everton 0 - 0 West Ham
32 mins: Iwobi carries the ball to the byline over to the left of the West Ham box and puts a decent cross into the six-yard box. Lukasz Fabianski dives at the ball but can’t catch it and instead palms it towards the back post. Gray arrives to get to the loose ball but Cresswell gets there first and rescues West Ham by firing it back up the pitch.
Everton 0 - 0 West Ham
30 mins: Everton look to counter-attack with Iwobi knocking the ball inside from the left. Townsend is the intended target but Pablo Fornals tries to win the ball with a sliding tackle and takes the man instead. Yellow card.
Everton 0 - 0 West Ham
28 mins: Chance! The first real chance of the game comes to Everton. Demarai Gray brings the ball down the right side of the pitch. He shifts the ball away from Angelo Ogbonna and hits a low pass into the box. The pass is behind Rondon but falls perfectly for Iwobi to smash it at goal but he misses the ball with his attempt and West Ham clear the danger!
Everton 0 - 0 West Ham
25 mins: Since Everton have pushed further up the pitch they’ve upset the rhythm of West Ham’s attacking play. The action is now taking place in the middle the pitch.
Cresswell drives forward for the Hammers and plays the ball inside for Benrahma. He attempts to pick out Antonio in the box but overhits the pass and it goes out of play.
