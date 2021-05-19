Everton host Wolves tonight at Goodison Park knowing it is their final chance to hope for a late European spot in the Premier League table.

A late-season collapse in form for Carlo Ancelotti’s side has seen them win just two of their last 11 games, leaving them ninth in the table having been on the cusp of the race for the top four in March.

Defeat to bottom club Sheffield United last time out means the Toffees must win both their final two games and hope West Ham fail to pick up another point - as well as improving their goal difference enough to overcome what is currently a gap of seven goals in the Hammers’ favour. Everton can also match Tottenham’s current points tally, but the swing in goal difference there is much larger, making it unlikely they can finish any higher than seventh - which should carry a Europa Conference League place.

Wolves’ season ran out of steam long ago, in part due to Raul Jimenez’s head injury, and they will not rise above 12th even if they win this game.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the game?

The match kicks off at 6pm on Wednesday 19 May at Goodison Park.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be screened live on Sky Sports Premier League. Subscribers can stream via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Joshua King and Yerry Mina are doubts for the home side, while Jean-Philippe Gbamin is again injured.

Wolves are without Pedro Neto, Raul Jimenez, Jonny Otto and Daniel Podence.

Predicted line-ups

EVE - Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Godfrey, Digne; Rodriguez, Doucoure, Allan, Sigurdsson; Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

WOL - Patricio; Semedo, Coady, Saiss, Ait-Nouri; Neves, Moutinho; Adama, Vitinha, Gibbs-White; Willian Jose

Odds

Everton - 5/6

Draw - 45/16

Wolves - 4/1

Prediction

In front of their own fans, Everton will wrap up their home campaign on a positive note with a win, though it won’t get them into Europe. Everton 2-1 Wolves.