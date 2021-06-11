Pierce Sweeney to leave Exeter after turning down offer of new deal

Pierce Sweeney has announced his intention to leave Exeter despite being offered a new deal this summer.

The Grecians had said in May that Sweeney was among the list of players offered a new contract and that discussions with the defender were ongoing.

However, the 26-year-old took to social media to announce his departure.

“After five seasons I’ve decided now is the time to leave Exeter City,” Sweeney said on Twitter.

“I came to Exeter having not made a single appearance in English fist team football and now leave having made 222.

“It has not been an easy decision, but with a young family it was the right decision for us and my career moving forward.”