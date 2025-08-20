Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Just hours before Arsenal clinched a deal for Eberechi Eze, somewhat cruelly, Tottenham Hotspur finally put in the offer they felt would be acceptable to Crystal Palace. There had been a verbal agreement. Spurs just never got a proper answer.

After days of difficult and painstaking negotiations between Daniel Levy and Steve Parish, Arsenal had appeared to steal in within a matter of mere hours. That has already seen this move cast as the mother of all transfer hijackings, especially with how it is another North London derby victory.

Except, it wasn’t really a hijacking at all. The Independent can now reveal that Arsenal had actually struck the principles of an agreement with Palace as early as the morning of Sunday 10 August. They managed to keep it extraordinarily quiet, as illustrated by how it was only after Wednesday evening’s sensations that multiple sources were willing to talk about it.

There was also the fact that, in those nine days, it didn’t look like Arsenal would follow through on that agreement. The word put out was that they wanted to sell before any other purchase, and that they preferred a left winger. Interest in Eze was repeatedly played down. There had been a lot of mixed messages, which fit with the whole summer as regards Arsenal and the Palace star.

Levy might certainly feel that now. The situation has led to some surprising sympathy for the Spurs chairman within the game. Their own negotiations for Eze had encountered repeated difficulties, as first reported by The Independent on Saturday night. The problems actually preceded that. Talks almost collapsed the Thursday before, and there were constant hold-ups over issues like add-ons and how much was being paid up front. Just when one issue was solved, another would arise.

One description over the last few days was that “the deal is both almost done and constantly at the point of collapse”. There is now a belief, especially within Spurs, that Palace were stalling. They were waiting for Arsenal to come back.

open image in gallery Eberechi Eze (left) in action against Arsenal ( Getty Images )

It nevertheless looked so remote by Saturday that Eze himself had accepted Arsenal wasn’t going to happen. He even spoke to Parish to try and get his move sorted, as Levy and the Palace chairman met on Monday morning. Eze was genuinely excited about joining Tottenham. It just wasn’t the one he really wanted. His dream was a move to Arsenal.

That suddenly looked like it would become a reality on Wednesday morning. Arsenal finally acted on that deal. That shift will be linked to Kai Havertz’s injury but there is actually hope the German's absence won't be that long, maybe less than three months. The Havertz development just accelerated everything. Arsenal wanted to make sure they didn’t miss out.

Parish and Arsenal executive vice-chairman Tim Lewis have a closer relationship than Parish and Levy, even if they often bicker. They WhatsApp a lot about regulations and other in-game issues. That helped by Wednesday, especially given that Sunday 10 August agreement.

Arsenal also have more players they can offer who Palace need. It is possible a deal is next done for Jakub Kiwior, given how Oliver Glasner’s side need a centre-half on that side.

open image in gallery Daniel Levy and Tottenham have missed out on another potentially key transfer this summer ( PA Wire )

Everything could happen very quickly.

Arsenal, for their part, still had to pay more than the initial agreement. That was to ensure it actually got done over Spurs. Whereas the previous deal had been for £50m plus £10m in add-ons, this is for £60m and £7.5m in add-ons – pretty much exactly Eze’s release clause, which expired for this window on Thursday. It is understood to have been superior to Spurs’ offer.

Parish played that part masterfully. He got the best possible deal for his club, which was the best-case scenario if you’re forced to lose one of the greatest legends in your club history. Eze did just deliver the first major trophy in the club’s trophy. Queens Park Rangers will also be celebrating, since they stand to receive 15 per cent of any deal. The Loftus Road hierarchy are now aiming to complete more business of their own, as they are set to receive more money than they’ve had in years.

Eze has ultimately preferred Arsenal because they offer better opportunities for more trophies than the FA Cup – that he can prove a missing piece for – but also because of that dream. The connection was there. When Eze posted on instagram on 26 May celebrating Palace’s FA Cup success, the fifth and last picture was a conspicuous image of Ian Wright.

open image in gallery Eze was the hero for Crystal Palace in their FA Cup final triumph ( The FA via Getty Images )

It is still to be confirmed whether Eze will play in the Europa Conference League play-off against Fredrikstad on Thursday. There would obviously be romance in this club hero putting in the performance that properly delivers Palace to Europe, while also getting the opportunity for an emotional goodbye.

Except, amid all this talk of dreams, a realism must exist. This is a huge transfer, with a lot of money at stake.

Levy knows the cost of that now. He will face even greater questions having lost out on two big transfers late on this summer, after Morgan Gibbs-White. Fan protests at Spurs are likely to heat up again.

Arsenal have meanwhile signed a game-changer, in the way that some felt might be missing against Liverpool’s and Manchester City's business. They’ve now pulled off the deal of the summer. It could be hugely significant in the season.