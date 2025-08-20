Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

liver Glasner has confirmed that key Crystal Palace players Eberechi Eze and Marc Guehi will both start Thursday night’s Conference League play-off first leg against Fredrikstad, despite persistent transfer speculation linking them with moves away from Selhurst Park.

Eze, a target for Tottenham, and Guehi, reportedly on Liverpool’s radar, trained with the squad in Beckenham on Wednesday morning. Glasner was unequivocal about his expectations for players under contract, dismissing suggestions that their commitment might waver amidst the rumours.

"It’s always the right of a club and the duty of a player to give 100 per cent as long as he is under contract," Glasner stated. He expressed surprise at the media’s focus on their potential departures, particularly after their strong performance in the recent draw against Chelsea.

open image in gallery Eberechi Eze remains a Crystal Palace player for now (John Walton/PA)

"Before Chelsea, I think many of you were surprised that Marc and Ebs started and played almost the whole game," he added. "Most of you will be surprised that they will start again tomorrow because of all the rumours. But again, they are committed. They are committed to the team, they have a contract here, they played a crucial part that we could be so successful, and they will play a crucial part as long as they are here."

Glasner emphasised his belief that both players would maintain their professionalism. "Because they are good, they are committed to the team, and when one of the players leave, which I don’t know at the moment, then they want to leave as players who always gave 100 per cent for Crystal Palace. This is what they did since they signed, and this is what we expect from them until the end of their contract, whenever this is."

open image in gallery Marc Guehi is being linked with a move away from Crystal Palace this summer ( PA )

Guehi’s contract with Palace runs until next summer, while Eze’s deal extends to 2027. A release clause in Eze’s contract, reportedly around £68million, expired last Friday. Despite further discussions on Saturday, the England international featured for 84 minutes in the weekend’s match against Chelsea.

Glasner reiterated that the ongoing transfer noise is not a distraction within the squad. "We are not talking every day to Marc and Ebs and also not kneeling down and saying ‘oh, thank you that you arrived today’," he explained. "No, we expect it, and they worked hard in training, before the training, after the training, professional, and that’s why it’s not a big issue here. Of course we know things can always happen. The window is not closed, but we really – and this is a credit to the players, to the group – they are always focused on what we have to do in our games."

Palace goalkeeper Dean Henderson echoed his manager’s sentiments, praising his teammates’ dedication. "I think the pair of them are great lads. They’re so committed and so professional. It showed at Chelsea, getting to work, they were both phenomenal," Henderson said. "I’m sure they will stay committed throughout and they’re always here to help the team. They’re part of us at the minute, so we will keep enjoying them."