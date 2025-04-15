Ezri Konsa ‘proud’ despite Aston Villa’s Champions League exit: ‘We showed we can compete at the highest level’
Aston Villa were knocked out of the Champions League despite a thrilling home win over PSG
Ezri Konsa believes that Aston Villa showed they can compete at the highest level as he expressed his pride despite exiting the Champions League.
Unai Emery’s side were denied a remarkable comeback against Paris Saint-Germain as they fell just short in the quarter-finals, losing 5-4 on aggregate with the damage done by two first-half goals.
Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes struck inside half-an-hour for PSG at Villa Park, extending their advantage to a margin that eventually - and only just - proved insurmountable.
The French club were grateful to goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma for a string of superb saves to keep them ahead in the tie, clinging on to set up a last-four encounter with either Arsenal or Real Madrid.
But while it was not to be for his side, centre-half Konsa - the scorer of Aston Villa’s third goal - took plenty of pride from the performance.
“I’m very proud of the boys and what we did tonight,” the England international told Amazon Prime Video. “The two goals at the start killed us but we showed great belief and character to get back into it. We won the second leg but it wasn't enough.
"At half-time we felt we had nothing to lose. We wanted to go out there and prove a point. We had chances, I think I scored the hardest one. I don't think we could have done any more. I missed the ball [for a header], it happens.
"He [Gianluigi Donnarumma] made some excellent saves. We showed tonight we can compete at the highest level and we want to do it again next season."
Aston Villa had hoped to emulate their European Cup-winning side of 1982, and threatened a famous victory to keep their dream alive.
Focus can now switch to their Premier League efforts, with the chase on for five Champions League places next season. Villa sit seventh after a good recent run of form, and also face Crystal Palace in the semi-finals of the FA Cup on Saturday 26 April.
