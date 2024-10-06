Ezri Konsa emerges as England doubt as Unai Emery provides injury update

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Ezri Konsa looks set to give England a defensive injury worry after suffering a hamstring problem in Aston Villa’s 0-0 draw with Manchester United.

The centre-back came off in the 12th minute and is expected to be ruled out of Lee Carsley’s squad for the matches against Finland and Greece.

“I think it is [his] hamstring,” said Villa manager Unai Emery. “I don’t know if it is big or small.”

Konsa, who has won eight caps, impressed when starting the Euro 2024 quarter-final and had been preferred to Harry Maguire when interim manager Carsley named his 25-man group on Thursday.

But Carsley looks to be unable to pick Maguire either after the United centre-back was substituted, along with Noussair Mazraoui.

Maguire left Villa Park with his foot in a protective boot and manager Erik ten Hag said: “We have to take them off at half-time. Tomorrow we have to see what is the diagnosis on it.”

open image in gallery Harry Maguire had to be helped off the Villa Park pitch ( Getty Images )

Ten Hag said he substituted Marcus Rashford to spare the forward a red card after the England international, already booked for a foul on Matty Cash, brought down Jaden Philogene.

He added: “That was one of the reasons to take him off. If it was another foul probably he would be sent off. We can’t take another risk.”