Ezri Konsa emerges as England doubt as Unai Emery provides injury update
Konsa suffered a hamstring issue against Manchester United three days after being named in Lee Carsley’s squad
Louise Thomas
Editor
Ezri Konsa looks set to give England a defensive injury worry after suffering a hamstring problem in Aston Villa’s 0-0 draw with Manchester United.
The centre-back came off in the 12th minute and is expected to be ruled out of Lee Carsley’s squad for the matches against Finland and Greece.
“I think it is [his] hamstring,” said Villa manager Unai Emery. “I don’t know if it is big or small.”
Konsa, who has won eight caps, impressed when starting the Euro 2024 quarter-final and had been preferred to Harry Maguire when interim manager Carsley named his 25-man group on Thursday.
But Carsley looks to be unable to pick Maguire either after the United centre-back was substituted, along with Noussair Mazraoui.
Maguire left Villa Park with his foot in a protective boot and manager Erik ten Hag said: “We have to take them off at half-time. Tomorrow we have to see what is the diagnosis on it.”
Ten Hag said he substituted Marcus Rashford to spare the forward a red card after the England international, already booked for a foul on Matty Cash, brought down Jaden Philogene.
He added: “That was one of the reasons to take him off. If it was another foul probably he would be sent off. We can’t take another risk.”
