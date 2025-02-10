Giant-killers Plymouth face tough Man City tie as FA Cup fifth-round fixtures confirmed

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Plymouth's reward for beating Liverpool in the FA Cup is a fifth round tie away to Manchester City.

The Pilgrims dumped the current Premier League leaders out of the competition with a 1-0 win on Sunday thanks to Ryan Hardie's second-half penalty, and will now head to the Etihad Stadium for a last-16 tie against the seven-time Cup winners, who had to come from behind to beat Leyton Orient 2-1 on Saturday.

Holders Manchester United have been drawn at home to Fulham. United beat Leicester 2-1 in controversial circumstances, with Harry Maguire appearing to be in an offside position as he headed in Friday's stoppage-time winner at Old Trafford.

There was no VAR in operation during the fourth-round ties over the weekend, but the technology will come into play from the next round onwards.

Having won 2-0 at Everton on Saturday Bournemouth will face more Premier League opposition with Wolves due at the Vitality Stadium.

Brighton, who came from behind to beat Chelsea 2-1, also have another tough assignment as they are away to Carabao Cup finalists Newcastle.

Cardiff, who needed penalties to get past Stoke, are away to Aston Villa - who hung on to knock out Tottenham 2-1 on Sunday.

Either Doncaster or Crystal Palace will be at home to Millwall, while the winners of Tuesday's tie between Exeter and Nottingham Forest will be at home to Ipswich.

There will also be an all-Championship tie in the north-west with Preston due to host Burnley.

Games will be played over the first weekend in March.

Draw for the fifth round of the FA Cup

Preston North End vs Burnley

Aston Villa vs Cardiff City

Doncaster Rovers or Crystal Palace vs Millwall

Manchester United vs Fulham

Newcastle United vs Brighton and Hove Albion

Bournemouth vs Wolves

Manchester City vs Plymouth Argyle

Exeter City or Nottingham Forest vs Ipswich Town