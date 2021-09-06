When and where is the 2022 FA Cup final?

The road to Wembley has already begun as the qualifying rounds of the FA Cup got underway at the weekend. The long journey to reach the final comes eight months out from the competition’s conclusion, but that will always be the case given the sheer size of football’s oldest tournament.

Leicester City made history back in May when they lifted the trophy for the first time in their history, beating Chelsea 1-0 in the final thanks to a special strike from Belgian midfielder Youri Tielemans. Brendan Rodgers’ side will be defending the title this season against all of the biggest clubs in England.

Manchester City head into the competition as the favourites to go all the way. But Pep Guardiola has only won the tournament once, the only time City have lifted the trophy in the last ten seasons.

And then there is always the possibility of a team from the lower divisions making it all the way to Wembley. A side from outside of the Premier League has not reached the final since Cardiff City were beaten by Portsmouth at Wembley way back in 2008. Could this be the year that changes?

Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s edition.

When is the 2022 FA Cup final?

The 2022 FA Cup final takes place on Saturday 14 May.

Where will the 2022 FA Cup final be held?

The final will be held at Wembley Stadium in London. The stadium has a capacity of 90,000.

When is the FA Cup draw?

If last season is anything to go by, the draw for the first round proper is expected to take place on Monday 25 October.

When do the games begin?

Extra Preliminary Round: Saturday 7 August 2021

Preliminary Round: Saturday 21 August 2021

First Round Qualifying: Saturday 4 September 2021

Second Round Qualifying: Saturday 18 September 2021

Third Round Qualifying: Saturday 2 October 2021

Fourth Round Qualifying: Saturday 16 October 2021

First Round Proper: Saturday 6 November 2021

Second Round Proper: Saturday 4 December 2021

Third Round Proper: Saturday 8 January 2022

Fourth Round Proper: Saturday 5 February 2022

Fifth Round Proper: Wednesday 2 March 2022

Quarter-Final: Saturday 19 March 2022

Semi-Final: Saturday 16 April 2022

Final: Saturday 14 May 2022

Who are the favourites to win?