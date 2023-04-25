Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Police put restriction on FA Cup final kick-off time

Man City will meet Manchester United in a derby clash at Wembley in early June

Pa Sport Staff
Tuesday 25 April 2023 12:59
Comments
<p>The Fa Cup final will see Man City take on city rivals Man Utd </p>

The Fa Cup final will see Man City take on city rivals Man Utd

(PA Archive)

The FA Cup final will kick off no later than 4.45pm after the Metropolitan Police deemed the Manchester derby at Wembley to be a high-risk fixture.

It is understood no decision has yet been taken regarding the kick-off time for the match on June 3 – between Manchester City and neighbours Manchester United – but the police will not sanction a 5.30pm start time.

United’s penalty shoot-out victory over Brighton set up the first Manchester derby in a cup final in the competition’s 151-year history.

ITV was preparing to screen the match and the Epsom Derby on the same afternoon.

The horse race had been due to start at 4.30pm but neither the Jockey Club nor ITV has yet confirmed whether the police advice regarding the cup final would affect their scheduling.

Recommended

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in