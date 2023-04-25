Police put restriction on FA Cup final kick-off time

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The FA Cup final will kick off no later than 4.45pm after the Metropolitan Police deemed the Manchester derby at Wembley to be a high-risk fixture.

It is understood no decision has yet been taken regarding the kick-off time for the match on June 3 – between Manchester City and neighbours Manchester United – but the police will not sanction a 5.30pm start time.

United’s penalty shoot-out victory over Brighton set up the first Manchester derby in a cup final in the competition’s 151-year history.

ITV was preparing to screen the match and the Epsom Derby on the same afternoon.

The horse race had been due to start at 4.30pm but neither the Jockey Club nor ITV has yet confirmed whether the police advice regarding the cup final would affect their scheduling.