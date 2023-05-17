FA Cup final referee confirmed

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Paul Tierney will take charge of the FA Cup final between Manchester City and Manchester United.

The 42-year-old referee has been appointed to oversee the Wembley decider from the middle for the first time.

Raised in Wigan and based in Lancashire, Tierney will take charge of the first Manchester derby FA Cup final meeting.

“It’s a real honour for me and the rest of the team, and we’re all thrilled to have been appointed for this game,” Tierney, who will be assisted by Neil Davies and Scott Ledger, said.

“To referee the FA Cup Final is one of those things that you strive to do and it’s always been one of my targets but it still takes a bit of time to sink in.

“It’s a great fixture to be refereeing too and although there is the common assumption that because I’m from Wigan I must support one of them, I was actually born in Belfast and only moved to Wigan when I was eleven and it’s actually going to be the first time that I’ve refereed a Manchester derby so I’m looking forward to it.

“I’ve since been fortunate to referee there and be involved in more games and it’s something that always sticks with you.

“Obviously, this game is going to top the lot on a personal level, so I’m looking forward to it and hopefully the final will be a great game.”

David Coote has been appointed as the lead VAR for the encounter, with Simon Long his assistant.

The final will be held at Wembley on Saturday 3 June.