Brendan Rodgers has said he hopes his Leicester City side can lift the FA Cup trophy after Saturday’s final to pay tribute to the club’s late owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha.

Leicester take on Chelsea at Wembley in the showpiece match, with the Foxes seeking their first silverware since their remarkable Premier League title triumph in 2016.

Rodgers has said he and his players will have extra motivation to win against Thomas Tuchel’s team, with Vichai’s “spirit” in Leicester’s thoughts.

The Thai businessman, who took over the club in 2010, died in a helicopter crash outside Leicester’s King Power Stadium in October 2018. Two other passengers and the helicopter’s pilots also died in the accident.

“I’d love to win it for Khun Vichai and his family,” said Rodgers, who joined Leicester in February 2019, on Friday. “His spirit and presence will be with us there on the day.

“Just having Khun ‘Top’ [Vichai’s son and current Leicester chairman] over again this week has really magnified one of the reasons why I came to here. It was because of them and the cause Leicester has.

“Of course, I’d love to do it for the players, I’d love to do it for the supporters. But if I had to say one, it’d be for Khun Vichai, Khun ‘Top’ and their family.

“That would be truly special.”