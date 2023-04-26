Jump to content

FA Cup final: Man City vs Manchester United kick-off time confirmed

The final has not kicked off at 3pm since 2011 but has been brought forward on police advice

Pa Sport Staff
Wednesday 26 April 2023 14:18
Tan Hag: 'We have to be perfect to beat Man City in the FA Cup final'

The 2023 FA Cup final will kick off at the traditional time of 3pm, the Football Association has confirmed.

The showpiece match on June 3 is a Manchester derby for the first time in the competition’s 151-year history.

The clash of the north-west rivals led the Metropolitan Police to deem it a high-risk match and insist upon a kick-off time no later than 4.45pm.

On Wednesday afternoon the FA confirmed a 3pm kick-off time, the first occasion the final has been a 3pm kick-off since 2011.

The FA confirmed the winners would receive £2million in prize money, with the losing finalists banking £1million.

