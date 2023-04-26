FA Cup final: Man City vs Manchester United kick-off time confirmed
The final has not kicked off at 3pm since 2011 but has been brought forward on police advice
The 2023 FA Cup final will kick off at the traditional time of 3pm, the Football Association has confirmed.
The showpiece match on June 3 is a Manchester derby for the first time in the competition’s 151-year history.
The clash of the north-west rivals led the Metropolitan Police to deem it a high-risk match and insist upon a kick-off time no later than 4.45pm.
On Wednesday afternoon the FA confirmed a 3pm kick-off time, the first occasion the final has been a 3pm kick-off since 2011.
The FA confirmed the winners would receive £2million in prize money, with the losing finalists banking £1million.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies