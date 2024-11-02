Kettering stun Northampton as Harborough also spring FA Cup first-round shock

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Seventh-tier Kettering came from behind to knock local rivals Northampton Town out of the FA Cup in the first round with a 2-1 win after extra-time at Sixfields.

Poppies’ captain Connor Johnson scored an unfortunate own goal in the first half to give the Cobblers the lead, but Luca Miller nodded in an equaliser just after the hour.

The away supporters were sent into delirium again when former Newcastle frontman Nile Ranger headed in at the start of extra-time to send the Southern League Premier Central leaders through to round two.

Kettering’s fellow seventh-tier side Harborough won 4-1 at National League South side Tonbridge Angels to reach the second round of the FA Cup for the first time in their history.

Paul Malone put the Bees – who play in the Southern League Premier Central Division – in front from a corner just before the break, with Ben Stephens adding another on the hour.

Stephens and Danny Forbes put the tie beyond Tonbridge, who score a late consolation through Sean Shields in stoppage time.

There was, though, heartbreak for eighth-tier Hednesford, who were beaten 5-4 on penalties after Gainsborough Trinity had fought back to force extra time.

open image in gallery Gainsborough snuck through at the expense of Hednesford ( Bradley Collyer/PA Wire )

Playing in the Northern Premier League Division One West, Hednesford were the lowest-ranked team left in the competition – and saw manager Steve King leave the club earlier this week following a breakdown in the relationship with the board.

The Pitmen had looked in control after an early strike from Manny Duku was followed up with goals from Omar Holness and Dominic McHale. Northern Premier League Trinity, though, produced a stunning comeback with a late brace from Declan Howe before Will Lancaster made it 3-3 in stoppage time.

McHale put Hednesford back in front during extra time, but Javelle Clarke levelled things up again at 4-4 – sending the tie to penalties. Both teams saw efforts missed or saved before Jordan Helliwell slotted in the decisive 19th spot-kick to put Trinity through.

National League Wealdstone also pulled off an upset with a 1-0 win at Grimsby after a late goal from Alex Reid. Justin Obikwu had missed an early penalty for the League Two side.

Oldham came from behind to win 2-1 at League Two Tranmere, who had gone in front early on through Connor Jennings before goals from James Norwood and Jesurun Uchegbulam sent the National League side into the second round.

League One Charlton needed extra time to down Southend 4-3 in a thriller, as Gassan Ahadme struck the winner in the 120th minute after a 93rd-minute Josh Edwards own goal had forced the additional 30 minutes.

Dion Pereira’s second-half penalty saw National League Dagenham win 1-0 at Crewe but Maidstone’s hopes of another memorable FA Cup run ended with a 3-0 defeat at Solihull Moors.

Chesterfield ended the hopes of Isthmian League Premier side Horsham with a 3-0 win, with Will Grigg scoring twice, while National League North Rushall Olympic finished with 10 men as they were beaten 2-0 at home by Accrington Stanley, who scored late goals from Josh Woods and Tyler Walton after Luke Benbow had been sent off for a second caution.

open image in gallery Rushall couldn’t spring a shock against Accrington ( Getty Images )

Burton beat sixth-tier Scarborough 1-0 with a second-half goal from Tomas Kalinauskas, Morecambe won 2-0 at National League South Worthing, National League leaders York were beaten 3-2 at Wycombe and stoppage-time goals from Corey Whitely and Levi Amantchi saw Bromley snatch a dramatic 4-3 win over National League Rochdale at Spotland – where the home side had fought back from going 2-0 down inside three minutes.

Josh Magennis scored a hat-trick – including two second-half penalties – as Exeter beat Barnet 5-3, Joel Colwill grabbed a brace as League Two Cheltenham won 3-1 at Rotherham from a division higher and Woking were beaten 1-0 by League One strugglers Cambridge.

Bradford came from behind to beat National League Aldershot 3-1, while Matthew Lund’s goals gave Salford a 2-1 win over League One strugglers Shrewsbury as Blackpool won 2-0 at Gillingham, with manager Steve Bruce back in the dugout following the death of his four-month old grandson.

Ricky Jade-Jones struck twice late on as Peterborough fought back to win 4-2 win at Newport, who had been 2-0 up inside the opening seven minutes, Jamie Jellis scored in stoppage time to give Walsall a 2-1 win over League One Bolton but League Two leaders Port Vale were beaten 3-1 at home by Barnsley. Elsewhere, Reading saw off Fleetwood 2-0 while Doncaster won 1-0 at Barrow.