What FA Cup fixtures are on TV this weekend?

The FA Cup continues this weekend as 16 ties take place across the fourth round.

National League leaders Wrexham - who are owned by Hollywood duo Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney - are the only non-league side left while nine Premier League teams have already been knocked out.

There will be at least two more, as Manchester City host Arsenal and Brighton play holders Liverpool in the all-Premier League matches.

Manchester United host Reading on Saturday night, while the final fixture of the round sees Derby take on West Ham on Monday night.

Here’s everything you need to know.

What matches are on TV this weekend?

Friday

Manchester City v Arsenal, 20:00 - live on ITV1, ITVX.

Saturday

Accrington Stanley v Leeds United, 12:30 - live on BBC One

Walsall v Leicester City, 12:30 - live on Red Button

Preston North End v Tottenham Hotspur, 18:00 - live on BBC One

Manchester United v Reading, 20:00 - live on ITV4

Sunday

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool, 13:30 - live on ITV1

Wrexham v Sheffield United, 16:30 - live on BBC One

Monday

Derby County v West Ham United, 19:45 - live on ITV4

When is the FA Cup fifth round draw?

The draw for the next round will take place on Monday 30 January from 7pm GMT. The draw will take place during the One Show on BBC One, and ahead of the clash between Derby and West Ham.

Are there replays in the fourth round?

Yes, if matches finish as a draw after 90 minutes, the tie will go to a replay. The replays will need to be staged before the fifth round, which will be held in midweek from Tuesday 28 February to Thursday 2 March.

What are the draw numbers?