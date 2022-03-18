The FA Cup is back the weekend for the quarter-finals, with a place in the Wembley semis at stake.

Six Premier League sides and two Championship clubs remain in the competition, which will see one quarter-final on Saturday and the other three take place on Sunday.

The reigning champions, Leicester City, are already out of the competition but there are still plenty of top-flight heavyweights as well two second-tier side chasing a spot in the Championship play-offs.

European champions Chelsea take on Middlesbrough at the Riverside, Premier League champions Manchester City visit Southampton, title contenders Liverpool travel to Nottingham Forest, and Crystal Palace host Everton.

FA Cup quarter-final fixtures

Middlesbrough vs Chelsea, Saturday 19 March, 5.15pm (BBC)

Crystal Palace vs Everton, Sunday 20 March, 12.30pm (ITV)

Southampton vs Manchester City, Sunday 20 March, 3pm (BBC)

Nottingham Forest vs Liverpool, Sunday 20 March, 6pm (ITV)

When is the FA Cup semi-final draw?

The draw is scheduled to begin at 5.30pm on Sunday, in the build-up to the last quarter-final match between Forest and Liverpool. It will be broadcast live on ITV.

When are the semi-final fixtures?

The semis will be played at Wembley across 16-17 April.