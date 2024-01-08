Jump to content

Man City set for trip to Tottenham as Manchester United beat Wigan to reach FA Cup fourth round

National League side Maidstone United will face Championship side Ipswich Town

Michael Jones
Monday 08 January 2024 22:09
Comments
(Action Images via Reuters)

FA Cup holders Manchester City will make the journey to London as they take on Tottenham Hotspur in a mouth-watering fourth round clash.

This fixture is one of several all Premier League ties with Chelsea set to host Unai Emery’s high-flying Aston Villa and Newcastle making the trip to Fulham.

Premier League leaders, Liverpool, will host Norwich or Bristol Rovers at Anfield while Manchester United, who defeated Wigan Athletic 0-2 on Monday night, take on either Newport County or Eastleigh.

Other intriguing ties see Blackburn Rovers, who worked over Cambridge 5-2, take on Hollywood favourites Wrexham while Watford host Southampton in an all Championship tussle.

National League South side Maidstone United, meanwhile, will prepare for a trip to Ipswich who are currently second in the Championship.

FA Cup fourth round draw

Watford vs Southampton.

Blackburn Rovers vs Wrexham.

Bournemouth vs Swansea.

West Brom vs Brentford or Wolves.

West Ham or Bristol City vs Nottingham Forest or Blackpool.

Leicester vs Hull City or Birmingham City.

Sheffield Wednesday vs Coventry City.

Chelsea vs Aston Villa.

Ipswich Town vs Maidstone United.

Liverpool vs Norwich or Bristol Rovers.

Tottenham vs Manchester City.

Leeds United vs Plymouth Argyle.

Crystal Palace or Everton vs Luton or Bolton.

Newport County or Eastleigh vs Manchester United.

Sheffield United vs Brighton.

Fulham vs Newcastle.

