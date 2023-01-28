Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fulham and Sunderland must do it all over again in a fourth round FA Cup replay after an absorbing 1-1 draw at Craven Cottage.

Tom Cairney’s delightful equaliser cancelled out a sixth minute opener from Jack Clarke for the visitors.

Marco Silva’s side made life difficult for themselves following Issa Diop’s early error, with Clarke calmly rolling the ball past Marek Rodak.

Cairney’s skillful strike earned a replay, but the Black Cats thought they had scored the winner when 15-year-old Christopher Rigg had the ball in the back of the net in the 90th minute, but the goal was rightly ruled out for offside to ensure a replay will be needed at the Stadium of Light.

Leeds eased into the fifth round after a stunner from Jack Harrison helped see off Accrington with a 3-1 win at the Wham Stadium.

The winger blasted the Premier League side in front from distance midway through the first half against the League One strugglers, before goals from Junior Firpo and Luis Sinisterra helped ease the pressure on head coach Jesse Marsch.

Leicester made heavy weather of their trip to the Banks’s Stadium to play League Two Walsall, Kelechi Iheanacho scoring the only goal with a deflected strike in the second half after Youri Tielemans had struck the post from the penalty spot.

Sheffield Wednesday, conquerors of Newcastle in the third round, flirted with defeat for much of the second half of their game against Fleetwood at Hillsborough.

The League One promotion hopefuls looked to have been undone by a goal just after half-time by Promise Omochere for the visitors, before hitting back through an own goal by Josh Earl 20 minutes from time to force a replay.

Southampton made light work of seeing off Championship side Blackpool, Romain Perraud scoring a goal in each half - the first a brilliant free-kick - to ensure Nathan Jones’ Premier League strugglers avoided an upset.

Charlie Patino, on loan from Arsenal, pulled one back for Blackpool as the visitors tasted defeat in Mick McCarthy’s first game.

Grimsby gave Luton a scare at Kenilworth Road, taking the lead early through Gavan Holohan before Elijah Adebayo hit back from the penalty spot for the hosts.

Jordan Clark put Luton in front, but Harry Clifton scored almost immediately to level for the League Two side.

West Brom’s fine league form deserted them as they were comfortably beaten 3-0 by fellow Championship side Bristol City thanks to a brace from striker Sam Bell, while Blackburn drew 2-2 with Birmingham and Burnley were held to a goalless draw by Ipswich at Portman Road.

PA contributed to this report