Manchester City draw Bournemouth as Preston host Villa in FA Cup quarter-finals

Manchester City are now the overwhelming favourites to go on an win the FA Cup this season following their fifth round victory over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s men are the last remaining ‘big six’ club left in the competition after holder Manchester United were knocked out of the tournament by Fulham who triumphed 4-3 in a penalty shootout.

The draw for the quarter-final stage took place following the conclusion of that match at Old Trafford with Fulham the first team out of the pot. They’ll host fellow Premier League and London side Crystal Palace in the next round though the Eagles may be without striker Jean-Philippe Mateta who was injured during Palace’s win over Millwall at the weekend.

The lowest side left in the competition are Championship club Preston North End. They hammered Burnley 3-0 on Saturday to book their spot in the last eight and will take on Aston Villa at deepdale in what should be a fascinating match-up against Unai Emery’s men.

Fulham won the penalty shootout to knock Manchester United out of the FA Cup (Martin Rickett/PA) ( PA Wire )

City, meanwhile, face a trip to the south coast where they will play Andoni Iraola’s in-form Bournemouth with the Cherries capable of pulling off an upset against Guardiola’s struggling side. Bournemouth came through a penalty shootout with Wolves to reach the quarter-finals, scoring all five of their spot kicks, and with their spot in the Premier League already secured for next season they can throw everything at the City game in the hopes of winning major silverware.

The same can be said of Brighton. The Seagulls fought from a goal down in a thrilling contest at St. James’ Park to beat Newcastle 2-1. Danny Welbeck scored the winner late in extra-time after both teams had had men sent off near the end of the 90 minutes. Brighton now face the winner of Nottingham Forest or Ipswich who take each other on tomorrow evening (Monday 3 March).