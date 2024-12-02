FA Cup third round draw in full: Arsenal face Manchester United as non-league Tamworth host Tottenham
The two most successful sides in competition history will meet at the third-round stage
The two most successful sides in FA Cup history will meet in the third round after Arsenal were drawn to host Manchester United.
The 14-time champions will welcome Ruben Amorim’s side, who have one fewer competition crown after lifting the trophy last season, to the Emirates Stadium in January in the pick of the all-Premier League ties.
Tamworth, one of only two non-league representatives remaining, have secured a glamour fixture with Tottenham Hotspur set to come to the Lamb Ground in Staffordshire. Fellow National League club Dagenham & Redbridge will make the short trip to Millwall.
Elsewhere, struggling Manchester City also face local opposition in the form of Salford City, owned by Gary Neville and the rest of Manchester United’s Class of ’92.
Liverpool host Accrington Stanley and Chelsea take on Morecambe, while Newcastle face a fixture against third-round debutants Bromley.
Other ties of intrigue include Russell Martin facing former club Swansea with Southampton, and an all-Yorkshire affair between Harrogate Town and Leeds United at Elland Road.
Ties will be played over the weekend of 10-13 January.
FA Cup third round draw in full
Southampton v Swansea City
Arsenal v Manchester United
Exeter City v Oxford United
Leyton Orient v Derby County
Reading v Burnley
Aston Villa v West Ham United
Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion
Manchester City v Salford City
Millwall v Dagenham and Redbridge
Liverpool v Accrington Stanley
Bristol City v Wolverhampton Wanderers
Preston North End v Charlton Athletic
Chelsea v Morecambe
Middlesbrough v Blackburn Rovers
Bournemouth v West Bromwich Albion
Mansfield Town v Wigan Athletic
Tamworth v Tottenham Hotspur
Hull City v Doncaster Rovers
Sunderland v Stoke City
Leicester City v Queens Park Rangers
Brentford v Plymouth Argyle
Coventry City v Sheffield Wednesday
Newcastle United v Bromley
Everton v Peterborough United
Wycombe Wanderers v Portsmouth
Birmingham City v Lincoln City
Leeds United v Harrogate Town
Nottingham Forest v Luton Town
Sheffield United v Cardiff City
Ipswich Town v Bristol Rovers
Fulham v Watford
Crystal Palace v Stockport County
