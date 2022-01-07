The third round of the FA Cup will take place from Friday to Monday and so far none of the games have been postponed due to Covid.

The virus has impacted the first game up, though, as Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has tested positive. This means the Spaniard will not be present when his side take on Swindon Town at the County Ground on Friday night.

Assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will take charge of the match, and the temporary boss has not confirmed which players may also be out for the fixture.

He said: “This is not for me to say. We have seven players [out] and I have to prepare for the game. I would not like to mention them because I might forget one. I don’t think it is for me to say right now.”

The match will be live on ITV and many other games will also be available for fans to tune into. Here’s all you need to know.

All games plus broadcast details

Friday 7 January

Swindon Town vs Manchester City – 8pm – ITV1, ITV Hub

Saturday 8 January

Millwall vs Crystal Palace –12.45pm – ITV, ITV Hub

Bristol City vs Fulham – 12.30pm

Burnley vs Huddersfield Town – 12.30pm

Coventry City vs Derby County – 12.30pm

Hartlepool United vs Blackpool – 12.30pm

Mansfield Town vs Middlesbrough – 12.30pm

Barnsley vs Ipswich Town/Barrow – 3pm

Birmingham City vs Plymouth Argyle – 3pm

Boreham Wood vs AFC Wimbledon – 3pm

Kidderminster Harriers vs Reading – 3pm

Leicester City vs Watford – 3pm

Newcastle United vs Cambridge United – 3pm

Peterborough United vs Bristol Rovers – 3pm

Port Vale vs Brentford – 3pm

Queens Park Rangers vs Rotherham United – 3pm

West Brom vs Brighton – 3pm

Wigan vs Blackburn Rovers – 3pm

Hull City vs Everton – 5.30pm – BBC One, BBC iPlayer

Swansea City vs Southampton – 5.30pm – BBC One Wales, BBC iPlayer

Chelsea vs Chesterfield – 5.30pm – BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer

Yeovil Town vs Bournemouth – 5.30pm – BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer

Sunday 9 January

Luton Town vs Harrogate Town – 12.30pm

Cardiff City vs Preston – 2pm – S4C, BBC iPlayer

Charlton vs Norwich City – 2pm

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town – 2pm

Stoke City vs Leyton Orient – 2pm

Tottenham vs Morecambe – 2pm

Wolves vs Sheffield United – 2pm

West Ham vs Leeds United – 2.15pm – ITV1, ITV Hub

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal – 5.15pm – ITV1, ITV Hub

Monday 10 January

Manchester United vs Aston Villa – 7.55pm – BBC One, BBC iPlayer