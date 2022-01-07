FA Cup third round fixtures: Which games are on TV this weekend and how to watch them
Several games have been selected for broadcast coverage this weekend
The third round of the FA Cup will take place from Friday to Monday and so far none of the games have been postponed due to Covid.
The virus has impacted the first game up, though, as Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has tested positive. This means the Spaniard will not be present when his side take on Swindon Town at the County Ground on Friday night.
Assistant coach Rodolfo Borrell will take charge of the match, and the temporary boss has not confirmed which players may also be out for the fixture.
He said: “This is not for me to say. We have seven players [out] and I have to prepare for the game. I would not like to mention them because I might forget one. I don’t think it is for me to say right now.”
The match will be live on ITV and many other games will also be available for fans to tune into. Here’s all you need to know.
All games plus broadcast details
Friday 7 January
Swindon Town vs Manchester City – 8pm – ITV1, ITV Hub
Saturday 8 January
Millwall vs Crystal Palace –12.45pm – ITV, ITV Hub
Bristol City vs Fulham – 12.30pm
Burnley vs Huddersfield Town – 12.30pm
Coventry City vs Derby County – 12.30pm
Hartlepool United vs Blackpool – 12.30pm
Mansfield Town vs Middlesbrough – 12.30pm
Barnsley vs Ipswich Town/Barrow – 3pm
Birmingham City vs Plymouth Argyle – 3pm
Boreham Wood vs AFC Wimbledon – 3pm
Kidderminster Harriers vs Reading – 3pm
Leicester City vs Watford – 3pm
Newcastle United vs Cambridge United – 3pm
Peterborough United vs Bristol Rovers – 3pm
Port Vale vs Brentford – 3pm
Queens Park Rangers vs Rotherham United – 3pm
West Brom vs Brighton – 3pm
Wigan vs Blackburn Rovers – 3pm
Hull City vs Everton – 5.30pm – BBC One, BBC iPlayer
Swansea City vs Southampton – 5.30pm – BBC One Wales, BBC iPlayer
Chelsea vs Chesterfield – 5.30pm – BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer
Yeovil Town vs Bournemouth – 5.30pm – BBC Red Button, BBC iPlayer
Sunday 9 January
Luton Town vs Harrogate Town – 12.30pm
Cardiff City vs Preston – 2pm – S4C, BBC iPlayer
Charlton vs Norwich City – 2pm
Liverpool vs Shrewsbury Town – 2pm
Stoke City vs Leyton Orient – 2pm
Tottenham vs Morecambe – 2pm
Wolves vs Sheffield United – 2pm
West Ham vs Leeds United – 2.15pm – ITV1, ITV Hub
Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal – 5.15pm – ITV1, ITV Hub
Monday 10 January
Manchester United vs Aston Villa – 7.55pm – BBC One, BBC iPlayer
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies