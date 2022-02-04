The FA Cup fourth round takes place this weekend as more teams target an upset to keep their hopes of a cup run alive.

Non-league Kidderminster's shock win over Reading, Cambridge’s defeat of Newcastle and Nottingham Forest’s victory over Arsenal were perhaps the pick of the third round upsets, and all three clubs have been rewarded with TV ties this weekend.

Kidderminster will be hosting West Ham, a side position five divisions above them in the Premier League, while Nottingham Forest will be facing FA Cup holders Leicester City. Cambridge, meanwhile, host Luton Town.

Boreham Wood, the only other non-league side to reach the fourth round, host Championship side Bournemouth in another match that has been selected for TV this weekend.

Here’s a full list of FA Cup fourth round matches, with those selected for TV in bold.

FA Cup fourth round fixtures

Friday 4 February

Manchester United vs Middlesbrough - 8pm, live on ITV 1

Saturday 5 February (3pm unless stated)

Kidderminster Harriers vs West Ham United - 12:30pm, live on BBC One

Chelsea vs Plymouth Argyle - 12:30pm, live on BBC Red Button

Crystal Palace vs Hartlepool United

Huddersfield Town vs Barnsley

Peterborough United vs Queens Park Rangers

Southampton vs Coventry City

Everton vs Brentford

Stoke City vs Wigan Athletic

Manchester City vs Fulham

Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Norwich City

Cambridge United vs Luton Town - 5:30pm, live on BBC Red Button

Tottenham Hotspur vs Brighton and Hove Albion - 8pm, live on ITV 4

Sunday 6 February

Liverpool vs Cardiff City - 12pm, live on ITV 1

Nottingham Forest vs Leicester City - 4pm, live on BBC One

Bournemouth vs Boreham Wood - 6:30pm, live on ITV 4