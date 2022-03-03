Jorginho reveals what Mohamed Salah said to him during Carabao Cup penalty shootout
Both Salah and Jorginho scored in a marathon shootout that eventually went Liverpool’s way
Jorginho has revealed that Mohamed Salah told him “don’t jump” as he prepared for his penalty during the marathon Carabao Cup final shootout at Wembley.
Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa eventually missed from 12 yards to secure Liverpool their first trophy of the 2021-22 season after 21 successive players found the back of the net in a tense exchange.
Viewers noted that Salah had a comment or two for Jorginho as the pair crossed paths during the shootout. Having just put Liverpool 5-4 ahead after beating Kepa, the Egyptian was returning to the centre-circle as Jorginho readied his attempt to send the shootout to sudden death.
Proficient lip-readers suggested that Salah said “don’t jump”, referring to the Italian midfielder’s idiosyncratic technique from the penalty spot.
Jorginho has now apparently revealed that to be true, sharing an Instagram post from Sky Italia suggesting that had been Salah’s remark on his stories.
The attempt to get in the midfielder’s head apparently did not work: Jorginho both jumped and scored past Caoimhin Kelleher.
