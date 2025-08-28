Fabian Hurzeler ‘more than 100 per cent’ sure Carlos Baleba stays at Brighton
Baleba has been subject to strong interest from Manchester United this summer
Fabian Hurzeler is certain Carlos Baleba will still be a Brighton player after the transfer window shuts on Monday night.
Highly rated midfielder Baleba was linked with Manchester United earlier this summer but a move has yet to materialise.
United's poor start to the new campaign has prompted fresh speculation Ruben Amorim may come back in for the Cameroon international with a big-money offer.
But asked if he was 100 per cent confident Baleba would stay, Hurzeler told a press conference: "Yes. If there is a number more than 100, I would even say more than 100. I am confident."
The Seagulls host Manchester City on Sunday fresh from a 6-0 midweek victory at Oxford in the Carabao Cup where summer recruit Stefanos Tzimas struck twice.
Hurzeler is unsure if more additions will follow, though, during the final days of the transfer window.
"I have a feeling that sometimes it is not so clever to share always the feeling you have in public but overall I am very happy with the squad," Hurzeler explained.
"I have daily exchange with Tony (Bloom), with Paul (Barber), with David (Weir), so overall I'm very pleased with how the process went so far and let's see if there might be any more changes."
PA
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments