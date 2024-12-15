Fabian Hurzeler criticises ‘unbelievable’ refereeing decision in Brighton defeat

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Fabian Hurzeler was left fuming by an “unbelievable” decision by referee Michael Oliver which he felt cost Brighton in their 3-1 defeat by bitter rivals Crystal Palace.

The Seagulls’ unbeaten home record was ended by the team they dislike the most, thanks largely to Ismaila Sarr’s magnificent double.

But it was a controversial moment in the lead-up to Trevoh Chalobah’s opening goal that left Hurzeler livid.

The German revealed Oliver admitted he made a mistake after inadvertently blocking Carlos Baleba as Palace broke forward through Eberechi Eze.

The Eagles went on to win a corner, and when Brighton failed to get a head on to Will Hughes’ delivery at the near post, Chalobah reacted quickest to crash the ball into the roof of the net.

Hurzeler felt Oliver should have stopped the match, even though Premier League rules state that referees only have to stop play if the ball hits them.

“When the ref says after the game it’s his mistake then I don’t understand why he doesn’t stop the game,” said the Brighton boss.

“That’s a decision that’s unbelievable. I asked him. He said ‘it’s my mistake’.

“I think we are good in the high press, we would win the ball if he wouldn’t stand there, so it had an impact on the game.

“Not to interrupt the game is something I really don’t understand and there is no explanation for that.”

But there was no doubting Palace’s second goal, just five minutes later, after Tyrick Mitchell shrugged off Tariq Lamptey as both challenged for a high ball down the left.

Mitchell whipped his cross over Seagulls goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen to present Sarr with a free header at the far post.

Palace keeper Dean Henderson, who escaped punishment for racing out of his area and challenging Yankuba Minteh with a high boot in the opening seconds, made fine saves from Lewis Dunk and Julio Enciso as Brighton threatened to pull one back.

But Sarr settled the M23 grudge match when he held off Dunk before slotting past Verbruggen.

“We controlled the game, but we conceded a goal from a set piece too easily, then we lost the structure,” added Hurzeler.

“We weren’t patient enough and conceded the second goal and weren’t able to come back.

“In the end we deserved to lose and we have to analyse it and try to improve.

“There are some days in football that are just bad. My players tried everything in the second half but were not able to score. It’s important now to see it without any emotions and to be rational.”

A freak late own goal from Palace captain Marc Guehi could not take the shine off Palace’s first win over their sworn south-coast enemies in seven attempts.

“It was important for us as a team.” said boss Oliver Glasner. “A very positive performance and a big win because we know how important it is for our fans.

“It was a chance to give them a little bit back, a nice Christmas gift. It’s a good feeling. All in all it was a very good performance from the whole team.”