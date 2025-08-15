Man Utd transfer news: Fabian Hurzeler sure Carlos Baleba will stay at Brighton

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brighton head coach Fabian Hurzeler is “very, very, very confident” Carlos Baleba will remain at the club despite being linked with a move to Manchester United.

Forward trio Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko have moved to Old Trafford this summer and it seems United are out to reinforce their midfield before the transfer window closes on September 1.

It has been reported that Baleba fits the bill for United boss Ruben Amorim, but the Cameroonian, who joined Brighton from Lille in August 2023, still has three years remaining on his contract.

Hurzeler was bullish when asked whether Baleba will remain with the Seagulls this season, adding the 21-year-old is enjoying being at the club and has not been distracted by United’s rumoured interest.

“Very, very, very confident (he will stay),” Hurzeler told a press conference ahead of Brighton’s Premier League curtain-raiser at home to Fulham on Saturday. “It’s just my belief.

“I didn’t see any change in him. He only changed his hair, that was the only change he made in the last two weeks!

“But overall, he seems to be in a really good place. He’s enjoying it with his team-mates. He’s enjoying being a Brighton player.

“He’s very grateful to have the progress he made in the last season. I didn’t see any big change. He is an option to start for tomorrow.”