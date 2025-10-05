Fabian Hurzeler feels Brighton deserved more than a late equaliser at Wolves

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brighton boss Fabian Hurzeler feels his side deserved more than a point after Jan Paul van Hecke’s late header secured them a 1-1 draw at Wolves.

Vitor Pereira became the second Premier League manager to be shown a red card this weekend – after Enzo Maresca – when he kicked the ball in frustration towards the fourth official’s seated area after what he thought was a foul on Joao Gomes from Carlos Baleba.

Bottom club Wolves took the lead for a third straight game when Marshall Munetsi’s volley bounced off the goalframe onto Bart Verbruggen and into the goal.

However, they surrendered the three points for a second straight week when Van Hecke headed home from a corner four minutes from time, prolonging the hosts’ winless start to the campaign and ensuring they remain in 20th place.

Pereira’s side picked up their first point in front of their own fans at the fourth attempt while Brighton extended their unbeaten run to four matches across all competitions.

Hurzeler knows his side can play better than what they showed at Molineux.

He said: “We conceded a goal out of nowhere, we have to defend that better.

“We got the belief and confidence back, tried hard in the second half, created danger and in the end we deserved more but have to accept a point.

“It’s not an easy place to come here. If you look at the table you can say Wolves only have two points but when we look at the games they deserve more than what they have.

“Overall, it was a good performance but not a great performance. We can play better football but they are not machines so we have to accept it in good moments.

Hurzeler praised the performance of goalscorer Van Hecke as well as Georginio Rutter’s performance off the bench.

He added: “I was happy. It’s important for him (Rutter) he keeps pushing and of course like all strikers they want to score but he needs to understand it’s hard work to get on the scoresheet.

“He has to do basic things right and then I’m sure he will score and make assists for us again, he’s a very important player for us and this will never change.

“He’s (Van Hecke) a great character, role model and stepping more into that leadership role. If you keep pushing hard and staying together I think we will get the consistency and results.

Wolves assistant manager Luis Miguel apologised for Pereira’s sending off and insists the players gave everything in their draw.

He said: “It’s the same as last week against Spurs. We will see at the end of the league whether it is one point won or two points lost.

“We have to keep going and working hard and (there is) nothing to say about the players because they gave everything.”

On Pereira, he added: “He kicked the ball in frustration with something that happened to our team, not the referee.

“He just kicked the ball, I want to apologise for Vitor, he is not like that and does not do things like that but it was one second of frustration. These things happen when we are under pressure and (in) the games at this level.”