Liverpool sweating on fitness of Fabinho ahead of Champions League final

The 28-year-old was forced off with what seemed to be a hamstring problem in the 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

Carl Markham
Wednesday 11 May 2022 19:48
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho faces a race against time to be fit for the Champions League final (Mike Egerton/PA)
Liverpool midfielder Fabinho faces a race against time to be fit for the Champions League final (Mike Egerton/PA)
(PA Wire)

Liverpool midfielder Fabinho appears to be facing a race to be fit for the Champions League final against Real Madrid at the end of the month.

The 28-year-old was forced off with what seemed to be a hamstring problem in the 2-1 win over Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

Brazil subsequently named him in their squad for fixtures against South Korea, Japan and Argentina next month with fitness coach Fabio Mahseredjian offering an update on Fabinho’s prognosis.

“Fabinho felt a muscle and we’re in touch with Liverpool,” he said at a press conference on Wednesday.

“He’ll go through some exams today but we’re hopeful he’ll be ready (for the) Champions League final.”

Recommended

Fabinho looks likely to miss Saturday’s FA Cup final against Chelsea, as well as Liverpool’s remaining Premier League matches against Southampton and Wolves.

Captain Jordan Henderson, who has played a more advanced role for the majority of the season, is likely to drop back to cover in Fabinho’s defensive midfield position.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in