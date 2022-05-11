Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Fabinho is "quite positive" about the injury he picked up ahead of a crucial run of fixtures for Liverpool.

The Brazilian was forced off during the first-half of Tuesday evening's win over Aston Villa in the Premier League.

The Reds, who moved level on points with Manchester City at the top of the table, face a number of key games over the next month starting with Saturday's FA Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley.

Klopp is unsure of the severity of the injury but revealed the player himself is in good spirits.

“I don’t know,” he said when quizzed after the game. “He felt a muscle, not too much. It was not the thigh, but the other side (hamstring). He is quite positive but I’m not sure what I can take of that, to be honest. We will see.

“I can’t say when he’ll be ready. Nobody has an answer for that. He has a good feeling and that gives me a better feeling than I had when I took him off.

“If you ask me now, I’d say leave Fabinho out (for this game) but I can’t turn that back. He was completely fine before the game.”

A rested Andrew Robertson was the only absentee for the contest at Villa Park - where goals from Joel Matip and Sadio Mane sealed victory - and Klopp recorded a clean bill of health from the rest of his squad afterwards.

“The rest came through without too many problems,” he added. “Robbo wasn’t in the squad because I wanted to give him a rest at home and brought another striker into the squad if we needed. That’s it. Apart from that, we should be fine.”