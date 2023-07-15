Jump to content

Fabinho moves closer to Liverpool exit as big offer made

Fabinho is not in Liverpool’s squad for their pre-season tour and looks set for a move to Saudi Arabia

Richard Jolly
Senior Football Correspondent
Saturday 15 July 2023 11:28
<p>Fabinho could be leaving Liverpool for Saudi Arabia </p>

(PA Archive)

Liverpool have received a major offer from Saudi Arabia for midfielder Fabinho and are considering whether to sell him.

The Brazil international, who has emerged as a £40m target for Al-Ittihad, has been withdrawn from Liverpool’s squad for their pre-season training camp in Germany to allow for his future to be resolved.

The 29-year-old, who did not refuse to travel to Germany, is now likelier to leave than captain Jordan Henderson, who has attracted interest from Al Ettifaq but who is in the travelling party.

If Fabinho leaves, Liverpool will step up their search for a defensive midfielder with Southampton’s Romeo Lavia a prime candidate, but others are also under consideration.

Liverpool, who have already signed midfielders Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai this summer, were already looking for Fabinho’s long-term successor.

However, Mac Allister’s former Brighton teammate Moises Caicedo is not on their shortlist, with the Ecuador international expected to join Chelsea.

If Henderson wants to join former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard at Al Ettifaq, Liverpool will look for a price significantly higher than the £10m sum often quoted. They are conscious that Chelsea received around £20m from Al Hilal for Kalidou Koulibaly, who is also in his early thirties.

