Liverpool complete sale of Fabio Carvalho

Fabio Carvalho has completed his move from Liverpool to fellow Premier League side Brentford signing a five-year deal with the Bees. The contract also includes the option for a one-year extension.

The two clubs agreed a fee rising to £27.5m when featuring in potential add-ons which can easily be met. The Reds have also included a 17.5 percent sell-on clause for the winger, who cost them just £5m when he joined from Fulham in 2022.

For their part, Fulham inserted their own 20 percent sell-on clause, from the profits of Carvalho’s move, during that previous sale so look set to make more than £4m from the deal.

Brentford head coach Thomas Frank said: “Fabio is a player with a lot of qualities. He can play in all of the front three or four positions in a 4-3-3 or a 4-2-3-1. His best position is probably as a no.10 or coming in from the left.

“Offensively, he has great abilities on the ball: he can go past players, slide a pass, create chances and get on the end of chances. He’s a type of player that we don’t have many of in the squad so he will add that something extra for us.

“His ability and mentality to work hard in the pressure is also very, very good. That’s along with him ticking all the boxes from a cultural perspective and being the right character. So we’re very pleased to see him come in and push the team forward.”

Carvalho becomes Brentford’s second signing of the summer transfer window following £30m striker Igor Thiago to the Gtech Community Stadium. who has since been ruled out for several months with a knee injury.

The Portuguese scored three goals in 21 games for Liverpool and spent last season on loan at RB Leipzig and Hull City.