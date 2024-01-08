New favourites emerge to sign out-of-favour Liverpool winger Fabio Carvalho

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hull are the favourites to sign Fabio Carvalho on loan from Liverpool for the second half of the season.

The winger has returned to Anfield after failing to break into the RB Leipzig side during a loan spell in Germany and Liverpool are willing to let the 21-year-old leave again. A deal has not been finalised yet but Hull are the frontrunners to get Carvalho.

The Portugal Under-21 international had a successful spell in the Championship with Fulham, scoring 10 goals to help them to promotion in 2021-22, and could return to the division to help Liam Rosenior’s side in their play-off push.

Carvalho scored three goals in 21 games for Liverpool last season but drifted out of contention, making only four appearances after Christmas.

Fabio Carvalho had limited opportunities at RB Leipzig (Getty Images)

He won a trophy in his first game for Leipzig, coming on as a substitute in the German Super Cup victory over Bayern Munich, but only began one game each in the Bundesliga and the Champions League and his loan was terminated early.

While Liverpool are without several midfielders and forwards – with Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo, Thiago Alcantara and Stefan Bajcetic out due to either international call-ups or injuries – Carvalho was not involved in Sunday’s FA Cup win at Anfield, which would have meant he had represented two clubs this season and could not play for a third.

Hull, who are seventh in the Championship, signed Tyler Morton on loan from Liverpool in the summer and the midfielder has made 21 appearances.