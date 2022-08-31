Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Jurgen Klopp described Fabio Carvalho’s 98th-minute winner against Newcastle as a “perfect moment” that Liverpool will remember for years and years.

The German felt that an evening that brought him plenty of frustration turned into one of Liverpool’s best and thinks the 2-1 victory gives them a huge fillip ahead of Saturday’s Merseyside derby.

Carvalho, who celebrated his 20th birthday, the day before came off the bench to complete a comeback after Alexander Isak put Newcastle ahead on his debut and Roberto Firmino equalised.

“It’s massive. We will remember it for years and years,” said Klopp, drawing a comparison with another dramatic victory against the same club. “We had once a 3-2 at Newcastle where Divock Origi scored late. I’m not 100 percent sure they all believed until the end but from now on we have to as we showed again it is possible.

“It was a massive boost from a frustrating night. One of the best nights we ever had, that is how football is.

“In the end I was very happy when we got that last corner and what Mo [Salah] and Fabio made of it was absolutely outstanding. It was a perfect moment. This is the best way to win a football game. I think that we scored after 90+8 is the perfect response.”

Klopp was delighted with his young players, with Harvey Elliott excelling in midfield and Carvalho scoring a second goal in as many games.

“What a wonderful goal from the birthday kid,” he added. “Harvey was the best player on the pitch and Fabio decided the game so I am really happy for the boys.”

He was critical of Liverpool’s first-half performance, saying: “Being 1-0 down is obviously not cool but the least of my problems at half-time. Even before we were 1-0 down we looked in situations a little bit desperate. We had to force ourselves to keep calm a little more and keep going.”