Liverpool have reached an agreement with Fulham for Fabio Carvalho, leaving a race against time to conclude the deal before the January transfer deadline.

Talks between the two clubs on Monday have concluded, with the highly-rated 19-year-old set to remain at Craven Cottage on loan for the remainder of the season.

However, Liverpool still need to finalise Carvalho's personal terms and paperwork while also completing a medical with only an hour remaining before the window closes.

Liverpool were initially open to paying £5m for the England Under-18 international, with Fulham holding out for around double that amount.

Carvalho has entered the final six months of his contract at the Championship club, meaning that Fulham would be due compensation if he were to join another English club upon the expiration of his deal.

Liverpool are thought to have been keen to avoid that possibility and were willing to allow Carvalho remain in west London this season in order to complete the deal.

With time ticking, the Anfield club may be required to file a deal sheet to the Premier League for an extension beyond the 11pm deadline.

Carvalho has scored seven goals and set up four more in 18 Championship appearances this season, having established himself as a regular under manager Marco Silva.