Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Gameweek 2 of the Fantasy Premier League saw Arsenal hit four against Leicester and Brentford smash Manchester United, while Chelsea and Spurs shared a feisty draw and Liverpool were held once more.

FPL managers with Brentford assets would have been happy, espescially if they owned either defender Ben Mee or midfielder Mathias Jensen, who were both among the goals.

Manchester City’s match against Bournemouth looked like a home banker and it proved that way, with the ever-reliable Joao Cancelo and Kevin De Bruyne picking up double-figure points for their managers – though owners of Erling Haaland might have been a little disappointed to only pick up an assist for their £11.5m investment.

Leeds’ Rodrigo, Wolves’ Jose Sa and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins were all big scorers this weekend, but the best investment was in Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus, who backed up his prolific preseason and lively debut with two goals and two assists as the Gunners beat Leicester.

Here is a look at the Fantasy Premier League team of the gameweek:

Jose Sa, 15 points – Wolves goalkeeper saved Aleksandar Mitrovic’s penalty en route to a clean sheet.

Ben Mee, 14 – Brentford centre-back outmuscled Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez to score from close range, and kept a clean sheet too.

Joao Cancelo, 11 – The Man City full-back picked up an assist and a clean sheet in what is likely to be the first of many ‘team of the week’ appearances.

Joel Veltman, 8 – The Brighton defender earned two bonus points from their goalless draw with Newcastle.

Rodrigo, 15 – Leeds’ attacking midfielder scored twice in their draw with Southampton to be the joint second-highest points scorer of the gameweek.

Rodrigo Moreno celebrates his second goal of the afternoon (PA) (PA Wire)

Mathias Jensen, 14 – Goal, assist, clean sheet and all three bonus points for Brentford’s star midfielder.

Kevin De Bruyne, 14 – Exactly the same points breakdown as Jensen as City beat Bournemouth.

Granit Xhaka, 12 – Goal and assist for the Arsenal midfielder, who has started the season in a more advanced role.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, 10 – A goal and all three bonus points for the Spurs midfielder at Chelsea.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg celebrates scoring Spurs’ first equaliser (Getty Images)

Gabriel Jesus, 19 – The outstanding player of the weekend got two goals and two assists as Arsenal beat Leicester 4-2.

Ollie Watkins, 11 – Two assists for Aston Villa’s striker as they saw off Everton.