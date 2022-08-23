Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Gameweek 3 of the Fantasy Premier League saw Arsenal continue their sensational form as they swatted Bournemouth aside 3-0 to go top of the table.

Martin Odegaard and William Saliba were the stars of the show this weekend as they both hit the back of the net and kept a clean sheet in the process.

Other sides who caught the attention of FPL fans were Leeds who dominated Chelsea thanks largely to Jack Harrison and Rodrigo.

Tottenham and Brighton also won without conceding a goal, while Southampton also secured a victory thanks to a Che Adams brace. Allan Saint-Maximin and Bernardo Silva were the other big winners of the weekend - despite their sides sharing the spoils at St James’ Park.

Here is a look at the Fantasy Premier League team of Gameweek 3:

Emi Martinez, 10 points - Incredibly, the Aston Villa shot-stopper is the highest-scoring keeper this week thanks to a penalty save and six saves. Despite this, he still conceded three goals as Palace cut through Steven Gerrard’s side at will.

William Saliba, 14 - Arsenal’s centre-back was sensational in the win over Bournemouth as he kept a clean sheet and netted his first goal for the club - a beautiful curling effort from the edge of the box.

Saliba scored a breathtaking goal to open his Arsenal account (Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Ivan Perisic, 12 - The Spurs left-back made his first start for Antonio Conte’s men and repaid the Italian’s faith with a clean sheet and assist for Harry Kane’s winner.

Joel Veltman, 8 - A clean sheet and two-point bonus for his performance against West Ham saw the Dutch defender make this week’s XI.

Martin Odegaard, 16 - The best FPL player you could have selected this weekend. Two goals, a clean sheet and a hefty bonus. The new Arsenal captain is making his mark already this season.

Jack Harrison, 14 - The Leeds man scored and assisted in a talismanic performance against Chelsea as the Yorkshire outfit swatted Thomas Tuchel’s men aside. Harrison also kept a clean sheet for good measure.

Harrison netted Leeds’ third goal against Chelsea as they produced a stunning display (Getty Images)

Rodrigo, 13 - Scored his fourth goal in three Premier League matches and provided an assist for Harrison too. Currently 10 points clear of Kevin de Bruyne as the highest-scoring player in FPL.

Allan Saint-Maximin, 13 - What a majestic performance this man produced in Newcastle’s 3-3 draw with Manchester City. He assisted all three goals and appears to be returning to his best.

Bernardo Silva, 13 - Assisted and netted the equaliser to salvage a draw for the champions. An underrated FPL points scorer.

Che Adams, 12 - The Southampton striker grabbed a brace against Leicester at the weekend to help his team come from a goal down to win 2-1 at the King Power Stadium.

Brennan Johnson, 9 - Scored what looked to be the winner for Nottingham Forest against Everton before Demarai Gray equalised late on.