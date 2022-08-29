Fantasy Premier League team of the week as four Liverpool stars shine in GW4

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Gameweek Four of the Fantasy Premier League season was a profitable one for owners of some of Liverpool’s stars after Bournemouth were taken apart on Saturday.

Four of Jurgen Klopp’s side feature in the team of the week after the 9-0 thrashing, though Mohamed Salah missed out entirely in the Anfield goalscoring glut.

Erling Haaland continued to be amongst the goals, scoring his first hat-trick for Manchester City in the comeback victory over Crystal Palace, while Raheem Sterling got off the mark in the Premier League with a brace for Chelsea to avoid a slip-up against Leicester.

Despite defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, Dean Henderson is rewarded for another strong performance (and another saved penalty from an England colleague) while Pascal Gross continues to look a shrewd investment after a second double-digit score of the season.

Here is a look at the Fantasy Premier League team of the gameweek:

GK: Dean Henderson, Nottingham Forest (9 points) - Another good showing from Dean Henderson, settling in nicely at the City Ground after his loan move from Manchester United. Henderson kept out Harry Kane’s second half penalty, his second save from the spot this season, and makes the side despite conceding twice.

DF: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool (17 points) - A healthy total for Trent Alexander-Arnold, back scoring well for owners after a slow start to the season. A goal, an assist, a clean sheet and two bonus points - a productive week for the Liverpool right-back.

DF: Virgil van Dijk, Liverpool (12 points) - Another Liverpool defender to cash in on the fun in the Anfield sun, Virgil Van Dijk enjoyed a comfortable afternoon, his thumping header complementing a first clean sheet of the season.

DF: Diogo Dalot, Manchester United (11 points) - Erik ten Hag is said to still be seeking another option at right-back but Diogo Dalot impressed his fantasy managers with an assist for Bruno Fernandes and clean sheet against Southampton.

MF: Raheem Sterling, Chelsea (15 points) - Raheem Sterling is off the mark in a Chelsea shirt and appears to be beginning to find his fit in Thomas Tuchel’s preferred front three. His two goals ensured the London club overcame Conor Gallagher’s red card and Leicester.

MF: Luis Diaz, Liverpool (14 points) - Two of Liverpool’s nine goals against Bournemouth came from the head of Luis Diaz, the Colombian book-ending a dominate performance to earn a bonus point, too.

MF: Pablo Fornals, West Ham (11 points) - At last, West Ham are up and away this season, scoring their first goal and securing their first win in a rather wretched game against Aston Villa. Pablo Fornals’ shot took a healthy deflection but the goal was awarded to the Spanish midfielder, earning the match-winner three bonus points.

MF: Pascal Gross, Brighton (11 points) - Unbeaten Brighton remain in the top four after beating Leeds, the ninth consecutive game without defeat for Graham Potter’s side. The manager said that Pascal Gross was in the “form of his life” after his powerfully struck winner - the German’s third goal of the new season.

MF: Ruben Neves, Wolves (10 points) - As Newcastle found out on Sunday, clubs best beware a ball at the feet of Ruben Neves within shooting distance. A typically precise finish from the Portuguese midfielder looked to have Wolves set for their first win as Newcastle toiled, but a 1-1 draw leaves the Midlands club in the bottom three.

FW: Roberto Firmino, Liverpool (22 points) - The top points scorer of the week, Roberto Firmino was back to his best against Bournemouth with two goals and three assists, requiring less than 70 minutes to amass a sizeable tally in the continued absence of Darwin Nunez and hit 100 goals in a Liverpool shirt.

FW: Erling Haaland, Manchester City (17 points) - Goals four, five and six of the season for Erling Haaland, and already the questions about how the Norwegian marksman would fit at Manchester City appear to be have been decisively answered. For the second time in four Premier League games, Haaland took three bonus points from the comeback win over Crystal Palace and again tops the goalscoring charts.