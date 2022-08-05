Sign up to our free weekly Fantasy Football newsletter for all the latest tips and predictions Sign up to our free Fantasy Football email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

It’s only moving a few brightly-coloured shirts around on a screen every week but the popularity of Fantasy Premier League has rocketed in the last few years, with millions of managers taking part worldwide every season.

The likes of Mohamed Salah and Kevin De Bruyne are becoming just as popular for their fantasy points-scoring as they are for their displays on the pitch, while the Premier League’s official game has helped to spread the league’s popularity around the globe.

Does it matter in the grand scheme of things? No, but it does offer us all another way to enjoy the weekend's top-flight action, making every game that little bit more interesting to those who play it.

Our fantasy articles have proved popular over the years, so I also write a newsletter every week with tips on how to do well during the forthcoming gameweek. Hopefully, once all is said and done, it can help you beat your mates and colleagues in your mini-leagues.

I'll be hand-picking players for each week's round of fixtures, building a weekly best XI, offering advice on captaincy, differentials and chip strategy, plus breaking down the fixture runs to keep us all one step ahead of the rest.

If you're wondering why I'm worth listening to, I've a decent record of finishing in the top 50k in the world in each of the last five seasons, with a 2.5k rank in 2020-21.

