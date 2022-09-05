Fantasy Premier League: Rashford, Toney and Pope star in FPL team of the week
Gameweek six saw plenty of goals as Brentford and Brighton hit five
Another gameweek has passed in the world of fantasy football as the Premier Legue served up a feast of goals over the sixth round of games.
Brighton and Brentford both scored five in seven-goal games while Manchester United and Bournemouth notched three goals each, and their players star in the FPL team of gameweek six:
Nick Pope, 12 points: The Newcastle goalkeeper kept a clean sheet, made nine saves to collect three more points, and swept up the maximum three bonus points from the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace.
Ben Chilwell, 10: A goal and an assist off the bench was some cameo from the Chelsea wing-back as the Blues came from behind to beat West Ham.
Joe Gomez, 9: The Liverpool centre-back collected all three bonus points as the Merseyside derby ended goalless.
Nathan Collins, 9: Wolves beat Southampton 1-0 and the defender earned three bonus points with his clean sheet.
Marcus Rashford, 18: The star of the gameweek, Rashford scored twice and picked up an assist as Manchester United beat Arsenal.
Alexis MacAllister, 14: Two goals for the Brighton midfielder in their drubbing of lowly Leicester.
Leandro Trossard, 12: A goal and an assist for the Belgian, the second Brighton player in this week's team.
Daniel Podence, 11: A match-winning goal combined with a clean sheet and bonus points earned the Wolves winger his second double-digit haul of the season.
Ivan Toney, 17: The Brenford striker continued his impressive form with a hat-trick against Leeds.
Dominic Solanke, 12: Bournemouth's top scorer in the Championship last season converted an acrobatic finish before teeing up their winner at Nottingham Forest.
Patson Daka, 11: Handed a rare start over Jamie Vardy, the Zambian got a goal and an assist despite Leicester's heavy defeat.
