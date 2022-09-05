Sign up to our free weekly Fantasy Football newsletter for all the latest tips and predictions Sign up to our free Fantasy Football email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fantasy Football email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Another gameweek has passed in the world of fantasy football as the Premier Legue served up a feast of goals over the sixth round of games.

Brighton and Brentford both scored five in seven-goal games while Manchester United and Bournemouth notched three goals each, and their players star in the FPL team of gameweek six:

Nick Pope, 12 points: The Newcastle goalkeeper kept a clean sheet, made nine saves to collect three more points, and swept up the maximum three bonus points from the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace.

Ben Chilwell, 10: A goal and an assist off the bench was some cameo from the Chelsea wing-back as the Blues came from behind to beat West Ham.

Ben Chilwell celebrates scoring Chelsea’s equaliser (Getty Images)

Joe Gomez, 9: The Liverpool centre-back collected all three bonus points as the Merseyside derby ended goalless.

Nathan Collins, 9: Wolves beat Southampton 1-0 and the defender earned three bonus points with his clean sheet.

Marcus Rashford, 18: The star of the gameweek, Rashford scored twice and picked up an assist as Manchester United beat Arsenal.

Alexis MacAllister, 14: Two goals for the Brighton midfielder in their drubbing of lowly Leicester.

Leandro Trossard, 12: A goal and an assist for the Belgian, the second Brighton player in this week's team.

Daniel Podence, 11: A match-winning goal combined with a clean sheet and bonus points earned the Wolves winger his second double-digit haul of the season.

Ivan Toney, 17: The Brenford striker continued his impressive form with a hat-trick against Leeds.

Ivan Toney puts home Brentford’s third goal (Action Images via Reuters)

Dominic Solanke, 12: Bournemouth's top scorer in the Championship last season converted an acrobatic finish before teeing up their winner at Nottingham Forest.

Patson Daka, 11: Handed a rare start over Jamie Vardy, the Zambian got a goal and an assist despite Leicester's heavy defeat.