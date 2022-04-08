Bruno Fernandes

It’s a week where Manchester City and Liverpool play each other, so fantasy managers are having to shop around for reliable premium assets facing an obliging opponent. And at the moment, they do not come much more obliging than Everton.

Granted, Manchester United are no great shakes themselves either, but will be looking to keep their fading hopes of a top-four finish alive, with Fernandes pulling the strings against Frank Lampard’s woefully out-of-sorts side.

Jarrod Bowen

Back in the goals against Everton last week, Bowen has arguably been the fantasy revelation of the season. Is it time to jump back before this weekend’s trip to Brentford, hoping for a big send-off?

There are reasons to be cautious - West Ham do not have as many fixtures as others and there is the threat of European rotation - but Bowen has proved he can offer consistent returns at a cut-price of still just 6.8m.

Jean-Philippe Mateta

Tipped by us as a long-term pick for wildcarders in our newsletter a few weeks ago, Mateta looks likely to be the budget forward choice from now until the end of the season, priced at just 5.2m.

There is still a question mark over his security of starts and he often does not last much more than an hour but three goals in his last five and solid underlyings is good value for his modest price.

Teemu Pukki

Rivalling Mateta for a cheap spot in our front lines is Pukki. Norwich may be as good as down and have offered very little in fantasy terms the past season but have a decent block of fixtures to end the season.

There are three things you can trust with Pukki: he will start, he will be on penalties and if Norwich score, he will usually have something to do with it. For those looking to spread money elsewhere, he is a solid option.

Fabian Schär

Newcastle’s promising run of form came to an abrupt end when Eddie Howe’s side suffered a blow out away to Tottenham last week. Before that though, defensive performances were good and not always collecting the clean sheets they deserved.

A run of four favourable fixtures begins with a visit from Wolves. The 4.3m-rated Schär offers a cheap, reliable route into the Newcastle defence with some attacking threat on set-pieces to boot.