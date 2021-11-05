Son Heung-min

Mid-season managerial appointments are always an opportunity to score points in fantasy football. Players come into favour and teams can drastically improve as a result of a few tweaks.

We should be excited about what Antonio Conte’s Tottenham appointment could offer, especially with a kind run of fixtures on the way. That run only really begins after the international break, though Everton away on Sunday is not a bad start at all.

We don’t know much about Conte’s Tottenham yet but we can be fairly sure Son Heung-min will play a huge part. Cheaper than Harry Kane, he is worth early investment as he will be a popular pick over the weeks to come and has the potential for scoring big.

Sergio Reguilon

While we would recommend making a move on either Son or Kane this week or next, you can afford to show a bit more patience with regards to other Tottenham assets.

Still, if you are fully buying into the hype and want to be especially early to the party, Sergio Reguilon appears to be a promising option if Conte opts to use wing-backs.

The Spaniard is more suited to an adventurous, front-foot role and is cheap enough at 5.0m. There is no need to rush but getting ahead of the crowd could put you in a strong position to profit from the forthcoming fixtures.

Reece James

If Reguilon is one to watch, there has already been a lot of transfer movement towards James after his brace of goals away to Newcastle.

Owning one of him or Ben Chilwell is starting to feel essential, even if Chelsea’s golden run of games is coming to end with Burnley’s visit to Stamford Bridge this weekend.

The case for James is simple: he is cheaper, slightly more nailed-on and scores better on the bonus point system. You are at risk of catching a few one-point cameos off the bench, which doesn’t tend to happen with Chilwell, though the 0.2m saving may be worth it.

Jamie Vardy

There was a swell of transfer activity towards Jamie Vardy following the injury to Romelu Lukaku a few weeks ago and the Leicester City striker has not returned on that investment.

A blank against Arsenal followed an early substitution through injury against Brentford. Still, a trip to Elland Road on Sunday afternoon feels ripe for a Vardy haul. If you are looking to sell, hold off for now.

Even buying may not be such a bad idea. Chelsea visit the King Power next week but after that, it’s Watford, Southampton, Aston Villa and Newcastle.

Leandro Trossard

You know what you’re getting with Leandro Trossard, generally.

The Brighton winger has been around long enough for us to know that he will chip in with a few goals every so often without ever really threatening to stick around in our squads.

But with him likely to be playing up front alongside Neal Maupay, there may be a window of opportunity coming up on the horizon, starting with Newcastle at the Amex on Saturday. Trossard scored and assisted in the same fixture last season, then plays an out-of-sorts Villa and Leeds.