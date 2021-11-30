Mason Mount

Under Claudio Ranieri, Watford suddenly look more threatening going forward but desperately porous at the back.

That makes them one of our teams to target going forward, especially with back-to-back games against Chelsea and Manchester City on the horizon. And for this midweek meeting with Thomas Tuchel’s side, we like Mount as a calculated gamble.

The Chelsea attacking midfielder’s ownership is a modest 13%, he has recovered from his recent dental problems and has strong underlying numbers when on the pitch this term.

Rotation is a slight worry, even after Mount only played after coming off the bench against Manchester United, so pay attention to Tuchel’s press conference for hints.

Connor Gallagher

If Odsonne Edouard was sure of starting, we’d be looking at him as a potential Crystal Palace differential given his underlying numbers when on the pitch. He’s not, though, so we’re forced to turn to Gallagher.

An ownership of 29% is a little on the high side for any real rank gain but Gallagher tends to be either creating chances or finishing them off when Palace are firing and comes up against a defensively-suspect Leeds.

Marcos Alonso

Retaining his place in our picks despite only delivering a two-pointer on Sunday, we couldn’t pin the blame for Jadon Sancho’s goal from one of Manchester United’s three shots at goal on Alonso, so we’re keeping the faith.

The Chelsea wing-back looked promising from an attacking perspective, coming in for the injured Ben Chilwell, and will hopefully deliver on that against the aforementioned leaky Watford defence.

Callum Wilson

There’s everything to play for St James’ Park tonight with the bottom two facing each other. Both Newcastle and Norwich need to start winning and need to start scoring.

Enter Wilson, who has not found the net in his last four but has notched in three of the five home games he has played this season and will be central to Eddie Howe’s hopes of picking up a first three points this season.

Lukasz Fabianski

A few months’ worth of price rises mean that there are no longer many bargains to be found in the goalkeeping bracket, with only Vicente Guaita offering much value at 4.6m.

If in need of change in net, it may be worth looking up around the 5.0m mark. Jose Sa has scored well for Wolves but has a rough run coming up. Fabianski’s fixtures are better in the long-term, with West Ham’s defensive underlying suggesting potential for more clean sheets.