Ollie Watkins

We’re entering the 15th round of fixtures this season. When was Leicester’s last clean sheet? Take a guess. Two gameweeks ago? Five? Ten?

In fact, you have to go all the way back until the opening weekend for the last time Brendan Rodgers’ side walked away with a shut-out in a somewhat fortunate 1-0 win over Wolves.

With that in mind, we’re backing Aston Villa to score and Watkins to add to his record of two goals in three games under Steven Gerrard’s management.

Sergio Reguilon

There’s not a lot of space for yet another attacking wing-back in the template squad at the moment but if you can squeeze another in somewhere, consider Reguilon this week.

There are early signs that Norwich may not be as defensively suspect under Dean Smith as they were under Daniel Farke, perhaps limiting hopes of attacking returns.

Wing-backs are such a critical part of Antonio Conte’s system, though, that it is hard to overlook such an enticing fixture.

Phil Foden

Sold in droves following his recent injury, Foden’s ownership has dropped to around 7% before Watford’s trip to the Etihad this weekend.

That’s low for a player who was in demand only a few weeks ago and is playing one of the leakiest defences in the league, even if he is yet to fully return from his lay-off.

After returning to the bench as an unused substitute against Aston Villa, minutes seem likely this weekend, though pay close attention to Pep Guardiola’s press conference for details.

Chris Wood

Though we would not normally recommend investing in Burnley’s attack, a run of promising fixtures and yet-to-be-confirmed double gameweek has piqued our interest

Sean Dyche’s side travel to Newcastle on Saturday ahead of meetings with Watford and Everton further down the line and have shown a little more attacking adventure this season.

Maxwell Cornet has started well and is a wildcard choice among mid-price midfield options but Wood’s underlying statistics show he is still the main threat in Burnley’s attack.

Emmanuel Dennis

In a lot of ways, this is exactly the wrong time to bring Emmanuel Dennis into your squad, despite three goals and a stunning 33 points in his last three games.

Watford are away to Manchester City, it is likely he will be playing at the Africa Cup of Nations next month and there’s the nagging sense you’ve already missed the boat.

Yet at a time of limited forward options when a lot of managers have moved funds into defence, he is a regular starter in excellent form for just 5.4m. What’s not to like?