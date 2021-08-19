Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Rafa Benitez’s Everton look like a team who will aim to do one thing: cross. Who can blame them when they have Calvert-Lewin’s aerial threat in the penalty box to aim for? The archetypal target man scored against Southampton and comes up against several dubious defences over the next few weeks, starting with a trip to Leeds.

Said Benrahma

Tipped by us before the start of the season, Benrahma repaid the faith with a goal and assist on the opening weekend. Leicester are up next and did not look entirely convincing in a narrow win over Wolves. Cheap at £6.1m, it may be wise to jump on the West Ham winger sooner rather than later.

Mason Greenwood

Greenwood may only have scored once in Manchester United’s rout of Leeds but, even with Bruno Fernandes and Paul Pogba running the show, the youngster was one of their most impressive performers. Minutes are a medium-term concern with Edinson Cavani coming back but, up against a weak Southampton, he is still an enticing prospect.

Bryan Mbeumo

Having only just missed out on a place in our pre-season tips column, Mbeumo showed why he could be a steal as a £5.5m midfielder with a lively showing against Arsenal, playing slightly ahead of popular pick Ivan Toney. Brentford now face a Crystal Palace side who are still trying to find their feet under Patrick Vieira.

Riyad Mahrez

Manchester City’s meeting with Norwich is this week’s biggest mismatch on paper and, though Raheem Sterling is a tempting differential, Mahrez’s price is much more affordable. Beware Pep rotation, as ever, but either he or Jack Grealish look like the best routes into gameweek 2’s best fixture.