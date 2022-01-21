At the time of writing, we are once again waiting to see whether we will have the late announcement of a double gameweek.

Aston Villa could play either Leeds or Burnley around the FA Cup fourth round ties, meaning two of those three would play twice.

Leave your transfers late until we get confirmation, though Villa assets are a good investment regardless.

Ollie Watkins

Even if Villa don’t double this week, a trip to an out-of-sorts Everton side under newly-installed caretaker manager bodes well for Steven Gerrard’s side and is followed by a three-game run against three obliging defences in Leeds, Newcastle and Watford.

Watkins is the undisputed first-choice to lead Villa’s frontline and could be the consistent, mid-price forward that we’ve been crying out for recently. Philippe Coutinho is another excellent pick, as is budget midfielder Jacob Ramsey.

Lucas Digne

No Villa player will be anticipating the trip to Goodison Park as eagerly as Digne after his acrimonious £25m move was completed only a week ago. The left-back will need no extra motivation to perform, even if there will be no reunion with the dismissed Rafa Benitez.

Digne showed plenty of attacking potential on his debut against Manchester United last weekend, playing more crosses than any other Villa player while shooting inside the penalty area twice and creating two chances of his own. At 5.0m, he could be a bargain.

Raphinha

Like Villa, Leeds have a chance of doubling but if they don’t, there are still solid single gameweek fixtures to fall back on. Marcelo Bielsa’s side looked more like themselves in the 3-2 win at West Ham and their many injured players are beginning to slowly return.

Raphinha is back in our thoughts for the visit of Newcastle to Elland Road on Saturday. Everton, United and Leicester are all vulnerable defences in the next six. If buying, like with Coutinho, beware a possible late return from World Cup qualifying with Brazil.

Andy Robertson

Although Trent Alexander-Arnold is in every team going, most managers are not using all three of their Liverpool spots while Mohamed Salah is away. It’s wise to keep at least one spare, to make it easier to bring the Egyptian back, but Robertson is still worth consideration.

After a slow start to the season, the Liverpool left-back has now returned either a goal, assist or clean sheet in six of his last seven appearances, albeit with a break for his red card against Tottenham. With that suspension now served, he is giving us a decision to make.

Kevin De Bruyne

City are one of the few top-flight teams without a single postponement to play, meaning no doubles expected further down the line yet, but their fixtures are still fantastic starting with this weekend’s trip to Southampton.

A move for one of their premium midfielders is tempting, provided you still have a route back to Salah. De Bruyne looks about as rotation-proof as any City player can be and has delivered an average of nearly eight points-per game in his last six.