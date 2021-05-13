After a triple gameweek last time out, this week is our final blank gameweek of the Fantasy Premier League season.

Four teams - Arsenal, Chelsea, Leicester City and Manchester United - are out of action and have players who are heavily owned, meaning that now is the perfect time to use your Free Hit chip if you have not done so already.

With the likes of Manchester City, Liverpool, Everton, Leeds and Aston Villa all enjoying favourable fixtures, this could be a defining week in the season for those who have planned accordingly.

Watchlist

Sadio Mané

Mané has never really been a viable option this season, given his price, lack of penalties and dreadful form. That may finally be changing though, with two goals in his last three, and he could be especially influential as a one-week punt for those using their Free Hit.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Just in time to cement his place in England’s Euros squad, Calvert-Lewin has rediscovered his early season form with two in his last two. That all bodes well for a meeting with relegated Sheffield United, who have conceded 10 in their last five games.

Riyad Mahrez

With their Champions League final secure and the game itself two weeks away, Manchester City can ease off on the rotation. Mahrez has not played a minute of their last two league outings, making him a powerful differential for the trip to Newcastle.

Raphinha

Raphinha’s recent injury deprived us of one of the best budget midfield assets this season but the Leeds winger returned last week and immediately registered an assist in the win over Tottenham. Marcelo Bielsa’s side have typically punished teams like Burnley this season.

Lucas Digne

Back to Goodison Park, and although Everton’s poor home form is a slight concern, a clean sheet against bottom-of-the-league Sheffield United is not too much to ask. Digne carries a threat going forward too, of course, and should be supplying Calvert-Lewin.

Captaincy

It is hard to look past Liverpool, who have to keep winning to have any chance of sneaking into the top four, and Mohamed Salah edges out Sadio Mané by virtue of being their penalty taker.

Otherwise, Dominic Calvert-Lewin could easily haul against his former club. The risk of rotation is possibly too great to trust a Manchester City player but picking the right member of Pep Guardiola’s squad could make a huge difference to your rank.

Clean sheets

Two teams stand out head and shoulders above the rest for clean sheet potential this week - Everton and Aston Villa.

Sheffield United have just one goal to their name in their last five. Crystal Palace, who welcome Villa to Selhurst Park, have done better than that but still do not particularly convince in attack.

Newly-crowned champions Manchester City are also a decent bet away at Newcastle.

Best XI

Martinez; Alexander-Arnold, Digne, Stones; Salah, Mané, Mahrez, Foden, Raphinha; Calvert-Lewin, Bamford.