Patrick Bamford

Leeds have not looked quite themselves lately but after a testing set of opening fixtures concluded with last weekend’s one-sided defeat to Liverpool, their schedule begins to ease up for the next few weeks.

Bamford (7.9m) has returned twice despite that testing run and is the leading candidate to replace the suspended Michail Antonio and injured Dominic Calvert-Lewin in the mid-price forward bracket. Watch out for injury news, though, as he is carrying a hamstring complaint.

Raul Jimenez

Alternatively, Wolves’ forthcoming run of fixtures are worth at least some investment, and they make Jimenez (7.4m) a slightly risky but potentially powerful Antonio or Calvert-Lewin replacement.

Only owned by around 4 per cent of managers, Jimenez is still waiting for his first goal since returning from the head injury that ruled him out of much of last sea son but the strong underlying performances of Bruno Lage’s side so far suggest goals will come eventually.

Nelson Semedo

Sticking with Wolves, Lage’s men finally kept a clean sheet after a string of solid defensive performances. Their defence looks worth backing over the next three in particular, with Brentford, Southampton and Newcastle coming up.

Marcal offers a budget option at 4.6m, but those with a little more cash to spend may decide Semedo is worth the extra outlay at 4.9m. The former Barcelona full-back has carried a decent goal threat up until now, as well as limiting shots at the other end.

Ismaila Sarr

It is difficult to get a handle on Watford, who started brilliantly with that opening day win over Aston Villa but have suffered three defeats on the spin since without scoring. Xisco Munoz will hope that a run of kinder fixtures will help get his side back on track.

If there is a dangerman in this Watford line-up, it is Sarr. The 6.0m-rated winger will fancy his chances of returning against fellow newly-promoted outfit Norwich, then has dates with the leaky defences of Newcastle and Leeds.

Conor Gallagher

Crystal Palace’s fixtures are by no means favourable over the next six. Investing in Patrick Vieira’s side is a risk but Gallagher (5.6m) is nevertheless attracting some suitors and for good reason.

His expected goal involvement is among the best in the league to date, better than more established picks like Bruno Fernandes, Jack Grealish and Mason Mount, and that is despite a relatively rough schedule. If he maintains this strong start, he will soon be in many squads.