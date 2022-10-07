Sign up to our free weekly Fantasy Football newsletter for all the latest tips and predictions Sign up to our free Fantasy Football email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Wilfried Zaha

If you plumped for Zaha on a wildcard recently, the forthcoming fixtures are what you had in mind. With the tricky visit of Chelsea out of the way, Crystal Palace now embark on a run that sees them play most of the bottom half between now and the World Cup.

Some will be trickier than others - Leeds, who are next up, are not the wide-open defence of old - but Zaha will be hoping to build on a good individual start to help lift Palace up the table and is a great medium-term option.

Leandro Trossard

Fair enough, it’s a bit after the lord mayor’s show to tip a player off the back of a hat-trick at Anfield. Nobody was talking about Trossard this time last week and though we highlighted him as a differential a few weeks back, he has largely flown under the radar.

This week’s not an obvious time to invest either but Tottenham have been more obliging than expected and we especially like his gameweek 12 prospects. When Manchester City and Arsenal blank, Trossard has Nottingham Forest at home. Captaincy, anyone?

Harry Kane

Impressive as Brighton were at Anfield, all the talk of them being a more aggressive and open side under Roberto de Zerbi appeared well-founded as Liverpool scored past Robert Sanchez three times.

Tottenham have been hit and miss in attack but moving early on either Kane or Son Heung-min might not be the worst idea this week, especially as they welcome Everton next weekend when Manchester City host Liverpool.

Jarrod Bowen

Bowen’s owners could count themselves lucky to be awarded a borderline assist for West Ham’s first in the win over Wolves. The second was all his, though, and confirmed a long overdue haul for one of last season’s best assets.

This week, Fulham make the trip across London and are beginning to rival basement-dwelling Nottingham Forest in the defensive stability stakes. The revival of West Ham’s attack may continue apace.

Marc Guéhi

Mentioned in passing in last week’s differential discussion, Guéhi now fees like the budget defender of choice for managers looking to move money out from the back. The Palace centre-back is priced at only 4.3m and is a nailed-on starter.

Fourth-bottom Palace’s form may be a concern but the schedule is only just starting to turn for Patrick Vieira’s side and no team has a more favourable run defensively between now and the mid-season break.